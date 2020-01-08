Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazfit T-Rex, a Smartwatch Designed for Outdoor Challenge, to Unveil in CES 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:49 IST
Amazfit T-Rex, a Smartwatch Designed for Outdoor Challenge, to Unveil in CES 2020

Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world's largest wearables company[1], unveils its impressive T-Rex outdoor smartwatch series at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas, as the 7th series of Amazfit smartwatch adding to its sports, style and basic smartwatch line-ups. Featuring a durable design and performance, as well as a wide range of sports and fitness functions, the military certified T-Rex raises the bar for the smart wearables industry.

One of the Most Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches on the Market

Designed for the most adventurous and urban-outdoor enthusiasts, the highly durable polymer body with its reliable design allows Amazfit T-Rex to match the harshest of environments. Certified of the United States Department of Defense, it has passed 12 regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test.

Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with an "always on display" function and a resolution of 360x360 pixels. Amazfit T-Rex also delivers an impressive 20-day battery life*. Complete with a GPS + GLONASS with 20-hour* continuous working time.

Features to unleash potential The Amazfit T-Rex features 14 sports modes, by tracking the performance in various fitness. Its 5ATM water resistant design also allows users to advance activities under water. Equipped with BioTracker™ PPG optical sensor, T-Rex supports all-day heart rate monitoring and provides rapid heart rate alerts, keeping users updated with information on the heart health.

Amazfit Bip S - Step into a colorful lifeHuami Amazfit innovations have been extended to Bip S, which also debuted at CES 2020. Amazfit Bip S now integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity - featuring a colorful transflective display, 30g ultra lightweight design and 5 ATM water resistance, complete with a battery life of up to 40 days* and built-in GPS.

Pricing and availability

  • Amazfit T-Rex will be available in January 2020, and the suggested retail price is USD139.9
  • Amazfit Bip S is expected to be available in Feb, 2020

For press kit and high-resolution product images, please download from: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dz2DdkDECoHQtdX_dKISdWtWV7yCYHOK

For Media Inquiry pr@huami.com

[1]According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2018, Huami has become the world's largest smart wearable devices manufacturer in terms of volume.

* Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062776/Huami.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexican migrants removed from border camp after family separation threat

Mexican authorities on Tuesday removed almost 100 Mexican migrants seeking asylum in the United States from a camp in downtown Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to a Reuters witness, after state police threaten...

UPDATE 1-Trial of Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people halted

The trial of a man accused of stabbing to death 19 disabled people at a care home in 2016 was interrupted on Wednesday after the man seemed to put something in his mouth, started struggling with court officials and lay on the floor writhing...

Thunder stay hot with overtime win vs. struggling Nets

Chris Paul scored 28 points and hit two clutch shots in overtime as the surging Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the slumping Brooklyn Nets 111-103 Tuesday night in New York in the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. The Thunder w...

SPEC INDIA is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified software development company

Ahmedabad Gujarat India Jan 08 ANIPRNewswire SPEC INDIA is ecstatic to announce that they have achieved ISOIEC 270012013 certification in the last quarter of 2019. The company believes that data security is strategically vital to the busine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020