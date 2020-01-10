Left Menu
Development News Edition

VR may not help form strong visual memories: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:15 IST
VR may not help form strong visual memories: Study

Researchers have found that virtual reality (VR) -- a computer-generated simulation of a three-dimensional image or environment usually experienced using head mounted displays (HMDs) -- may interfere with visual memory, a finding that may lead to better application of the technology. According to the study, published in the Journal Frontiers in Psychology, HMDs, commonly used to experience VR, move the images to match the movement of the user, creating a sense of realism and enhanced immersion.

The scientists, including those from Toyohashi University of Technology in Japan, conducted an experiment using HMDs and examined the effects of VR on memory. As part of the study, participants visited a museum virtually, and looked at paintings, following which their memories of the paintings were tested.

One group viewed images linked to their movements on an HMD (active VR group), and a second group watched another person's VR video on a display (passive). Under active VR, the participants could look around at the surroundings themselves, but under passive VR, the participants could not look around, the scientists said.

On comparing the memory test results of the two groups, the scientists found that the active VR group performed poorly than the passive one. Based on the findings, the researchers said, VR may interfere with visual memory due to the way it moves images in conjunction with user movement.

They speculate that the enhanced sense of realism and immersion created by the ability to look around freely, tires the brain and consequently prevents the formation of visual memory. In further studies, the research team hopes to find out why visual memory is hindered when the participants can look around freely in VR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bulgaria environment minister quits amid water crisis

Bulgarian Environment Minister Neno Dimov resigned on Friday after he spent a night in detention following questioning over severe water restrictions in the western city of Pernik and waste imports, the government said.Pernik, a town of mor...

Why no acknowledgement to lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi in 'Chhapaak', HC asks film makers

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak as to why they have not acknowledged the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them. The ...

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'

Washington, Jan 10 AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will soon transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential thaw in the standoff with Senate Republicans as she warned against rushing to an ...

Rajasthan: Nindar farmers call off protest against land acquisition after govt assurance

Farmers protesting in Rajasthans Nindar village from the last four days against acquisition of their land for a housing project by the Jaipur Development Authority, with a few burying themselves neck deep in the ground, called off the agita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020