Honor 9X launched alongside MagicWatch 2, Band 5i fitness band in India

Global smartphone brand Honor launched today three new products, namely, Honor 9X phone, MagicWatch 2 smartwatch and Band 5i fitness tracker in India.

The Honor 9X phone comes with a notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera module, advanced Kirin 710F octa-core processor and an impressive 4000 mAh battery. Priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, the phone will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color options via Flipkart starting January 19.

The MagicWatch 2 smartwatch features an always-on AMOLED display, personalized watch faces, heart rate monitor, and long-lasting battery. The 46mm version of the smartwatch comes in two stunning shades- Charcoal Black and Flax Brown, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. On the other hand, the 42mm variant comes in Sakura Gold and Agate Black color options, priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. Both the variants of the smartwatch will go on sale on January 19 via Amazon.in.

The Honor Band 5i comes with color touch display, Watch Face Store, 24/7 heart rate monitor, and other health and fitness tracking features. The fitness band will be available for purchase via Amazon.in from January 19, carrying a price tag of Rs 1,999.

Honor 9X Specifications

The Honor 9X boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ notch-less display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and blue light filter for eye protection. The device is powered by an advanced HiSilicon Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

In addition, the Honor 9X also comes with GPU Turbo 3.0 technology for an enhanced gaming experience. The device runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

The device houses a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and 3D Portrait Lighting. On the rear side, it features a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 Aperture with AIS Super Night mode and AI Video Stabilization (720p), followed by an 8-megapixel Super-Wide-Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degrees field-of-view. The third and last one is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, Accurate Edge Detection, and Portrait Mode.

The Honor 9X packs a 4,000mAh battery that offers 120 hours of music playback, up to 13 hours of video playback and up to 8 hours of gaming. Connectivity features include 4G VOLTE; Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS/AGPS/Glonass; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor MagicWatch 2

The Honor MagicWatch 2 features a stainless steel enclosure and comes in two sizes- 46mm and 42mm with 5ATM water-resistant rating.

The 46mm model sports an always-on 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 454 x 454-pixels resolution at 326ppi. It offers up to 14-days of battery life and Bluetooth calling feature while the 42mm model features a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 390 x 390-pixels resolution at 326ppi. It offers up to 7 days of battery life.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 provides 15 goal-based fitness modes and 13 different running courses with real-time VoiceOver guidance, Health monitoring features include Heart-rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor and Stress Monitor.

Honor Band 5i

The Honor Band 5i features a 0.96-inch touch-sensitive color screen with 160x80-pixels resolution and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The band comes with a removable wrist strap and a USB connector for hassle-free charging.

For fitness tracking, the device comes with nine 9 sports modes including running, walking, cycling and rowing. The SpO2 Monitor on the fitness band tracks oxygen saturation levels during workouts or at high altitudes while the TruSleep technology analyzes sleep quality in real-time, identify everyday sleep habits, and provide over 200 personalized assessment suggestions for better sleep. For continuous heart rate monitoring, the device comes with TruSeen 3.0 technology.

