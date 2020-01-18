Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

Xiaomi has been teasing its new flagship devices Mi 10 and Mi 10 pro from quite some time now and the launch is imminent over the next few weeks.

Purported leaks of Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are all over the internet although time will tell how many of those turn out to be true since many of them contradict each other.

From curved display to hole-punch display to 108 MP cameras and K30-like cameras, the leaks have speculated it all. But here's a list of features that Xiaomi is expected to include in its new flagship device, especially after Mi Mix Alpha left the industry stunned.

Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 10 will come with the Snapdragon 865 processor when it claimed that it will be one of the first devices to be launched with said processor.

And it is very much expected of Xiaomi to include the latest, most powerful processor to its premium offering.

Stunning display

Curved or not, the Mi 10 is expected to feature a stunning display that can compete with the likes of not only Oneplus and Honor but also with Samsung and Apple. Xiaomi devices are known to get almost everything right, from performance to battery life, but they often lag behind the great displays in Samsung's Galaxy S series and iPhones.

But that is expected to change now considering the success Xiaomi has tasted with its premium devices over the last few years. Xiaomi's VP Manu Kumar Jain has also hinted in an interview that the premium segment will be getting more attention than before. Upgrades to displays are long due and it's about time Xiaomi steps up game in the segment with Mi 10.

Fast charging

Xiaomi phones are already known for good battery life and fast charging and Mi 10 is expected to continue the legacy and with the best that Xiaomi can do. Although the 100W charging, that Xiaomi unveiled in a demo last year, is not expected to be included just yet, a small upgrade to the already fast 27W charging in K30 wouldn't hurt.

Screen refresh rate

Xiaomi Mi 10 will have an OLED screen of at least a 6.5-inch size with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Although 120Hz seems to be the future as Oneplus is almost certain to include it in its upcoming device, a credible Mi 10 leak suggests that Xiaomi will be going with 90Hz, at least in the Mi 10. The case might be different with Mi 10 Pro.

Anything below 90Hz is just not 2020-enough for Xiaomi.

108 MP camera

The first 108 MP Penta camera was unveiled with the Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi is expected to take forward the legacy. The super high-resolution camera is expected to be the highlight of Xiaomi's premium devices in the first half of 2020 and Mi 10 would be no exception.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.