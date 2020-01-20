NIC TechConclave 2020 to contribute to capacity building of Govt officers

The Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate the 2nd edition of 'NIC TechConclave 2020', a two-day event is organized by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi tomorrow. The Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Communications and Human Resource Development, Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, the Secretary – MeitY, Shri Ajay Sawhney and the President, CISCO (India and SAARC), Shri Sameer Garde will also grace the occasion.

This year's theme is 'Technologies for NextGen Governance'.

The NIC has been instrumental in steering the application of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at various levels in the Government. This application is an important component of Digital India, a flagship program of the Government to transform India into a digital nation. Besides setting up National ICT Infrastructure for the Government, NIC has also designed and developed solutions/platforms for various sectors of the Government at the Centre and State. This facilitates wider transparency, data-driven planning & management and enhancement in the quality of Services.

The ICT landscape in the country has changed tremendously due to the emergence of new technologies and path-breaking innovations, facilitating efficient service delivery to citizens and transparent dissemination of information. The adoption of these technologies will be instrumental in the digital transformation of the country.

This Conclave will contribute immensely to the capacity building of Government officers across the country and help in delivering high-quality citizen-centric services.

The speakers in the Conclave are experts from the IT industry who will share their expertise in various areas like Cyber Security, Hyperscale Architecture, Design Thinking, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

