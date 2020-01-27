Left Menu
Poco X2 arriving on February 4; here are the details

A dedicated URL launched by the company for the upcoming phone reveals its key features including a high display refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, liquid cooling technology, and fast charging support. 

There are speculations that the Poco X2 is the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G phone that was unveiled early last month in the Chinese Mainland. Image Credit: POCO

Just a week after announcing its independence from Xiaomi, Poco is gearing up for the launch of its next smartphone in India on February 4. The much-awaited announcement from the independent brand is for Poco X2, not for the Poco F2, as it was speculated earlier.

There are speculations that the Poco X2 is the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G phone that was unveiled early last month in the Chinese Mainland. The latter comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

Well, whatsoever the case, the eagerly waiting Poco fans are elated post this announcement. In addition, a dedicated microsite for the Poco X2 on Flipkart shows that the phone will go on sale via the leading online marketplace.

As a sub-brand within Xiaomi, the Chinese company has launched only one smartphone, the Poco F1, to date.

