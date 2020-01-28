Indian space tech to be an essential tool in the making of Modi's new India

Union Minister of State for Department of Space and Atomic EnergyJitendraSingh on Tuesday said Indian space technology is going to be an "essential tool" in the making of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new India. Addressing the 'National Workshop on Space-based Information Support for Decentralised Planning-update', here, Singh said: "This is one of the most happening times for ISRO, and also possibly one of the most indulgent times for ISRO under Prime Minister Modi." "ISRO, the Department of Space, and space technology of India is going to be an essential tool in the making of Modis new India.. ...When we talk about USD five trillion economies as a jump towards becoming a world superpower, the real ascent towards it- has already begun via Sriharikota, via ISRO." Stating that it has been a fascinating journey for the Department of Space and ISRO, the Minister said its achievements are a tremendous tribute to the visionary intellect of the founding fathers of India's space program.

And to the great extent the credit also goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made a very conscious and consistent effort over the last five years to diversify the applications of the space programs, Singh said. "Thanks to the conscious efforts of all the concerned, space technology has virtually reached every Indian household...India's space program now virtually gets connected to every Indian in one way or the other," he added.

The Minister on Tuesday inaugurated the 'National Workshop on Space-based Information Support for Decentralised Planning (SISDP)-update.' ISRO on the behest of the erstwhile Planning Commission had launched 'SISDP' project to assist gram panchayats at the grassroots level with basic planning inputs derived from satellite data for preparing developmental plans, its implementation and monitoring of activities. SISDP phase-I project was successfully concluded in 2016-17.

Officials of the space agency said based on the experience of SISDP phase-I, 'SISDP-Update' has been initiated with the enhanced objective of providing value-added geospatial products and services to aid grams panchayat development, and planning process of Ministry of Panchayat Raj. For the first time the thematic database of 1:10,000 scale for the entire country is available with integrated high-resolution satellite data for planning, it added.

The Minister also launched Bhuvan Panchayat V3 portal on Tuesday, which is developed for database visualization, data analytics, generation of automatic reports, model-based products and services for the benefit of gram panchayat members and other stakeholders. Singh said this type of empowerment to the panchayats with the help of scientific tools will help them use the resources and provide optimal benefits in the days to come.

Addressing the event, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said ISRO through its application-driven space program contributes to national development while keeping the socio-economic as well as citizen-centric development in focus.

