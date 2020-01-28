Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mi Band 4 vs Honor Band 5i: Best fitness band of 2020

Mi Band 4 vs Honor Band 5i: Best fitness band of 2020

Honor Band 5i was unveiled a few days ago and it is stirring things up in the budget fitness band segment which has seen quite a lul ever since the Mi Band 4 was launched in India in September last year.

Xiaomi tried to give the market a bit traction with Mi Band 3i which was a toned-down version of Mi Band 3 but it didn't quite take off, possibly due to the Band 3 itself being available at a discounted price of Rs 1,599.

But Honor Band 5i seems to be packing a punch and competes directly with the Mi Band 4.

Priced at Rs 1,999, Honor Band 5i which is almost similar to its bigger sibling, is a great option. The most notable differences are built-in USB connector, a lower-resolution LCD display, and a slightly different band.

Display - Mi Band 4

While the built-in USB connector is a welcome change, the lower-resolution display makes one feel that it is a toned-down version of Honor Band 5. The LCD display is slightly inferior to AMOLED display when it comes to sunlight legibility.

Mi Band 4 with an AMOLED display wins over Honor Band 5i when it comes to outdoor visibility but the difference is negligible indoors.

Charging - Honor Band 5i

But the charger with Xiaomi's fitness band makes Honor Band 5i look better. Its first-in-the-segment USB connector is really convenient and eliminates the hassle of carrying a charger around.

Fitness tracking - Honor Band 5i

The SpO2 monitor in Honor Band 5i will also take things up a notch but that would be when it becomes available. For now, Honor's official website states that the availability varies depending on markets and regions and it will be available at a later stage via an OTA update.

The Honor Band 5i once again surpasses Mi Band 4 when it comes to fitness tracking features, but only by a slight margin. Both the bands do a great job in activity tracking but sleep tracking abilities of Honor's fitness band are simply amazing and its step counting is also slightly more accurate than Mi Band 4.

Learning from the earlier models, Honor has improved upon the new features like music control that were introduced with Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4. For example, Honor Band 5i remains at the music control screen for almost 40-45 seconds while this is not the case with the likes of Mi Band 4.

Third-party apps - Mi Band 4

Mi Band 4 wins big-time on supporting third-party apps. From dozens of watch faces to a bunch of other tools, Xiaomi's fitness band can become really customizable with the help of third-party apps.

Which one to buy?

This one remains tough but if we try to put it straight, Honor Band 5i seems a little better in fitness tracking and has cosmetic upgrades over Mi Band 4 which makes it seem more futuristic. But Xiaomi's offering does better when it comes to personalization and display.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China science database scraps paywall to aid virus battle

A major scientific database run by Chinas Tsinghua University has made its contents available free of charge from Wednesday in order to help researchers work from home, following a virus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan. The death toll...

Spaceler, proliferating rapidly in commercial interior designing industry of Bengaluru

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Jan 29 ANINewsVoir Workplace design largely revolves around the companys culture. Depending on whether its a collaborative, open or cubicle culture, the office design gets shaped. It is simply, function dictates f...

RIL approaches NHAI for offering waste plastic-to-road technology

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance industries has approached National Highways Authority of India NHAI for offering its waste plastic-to-road technology that uses end-of-life plastic for road construction. The company has already piloted few projec...

FACTBOX-U.S. Middle East peace plan prompts some praise, much Arab anger

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem.Below are some of the reactions to the U.S. plan for ending decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020