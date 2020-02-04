Poco is back with the all-new 120Hz X2 in India: Here are the details

Left Menu
The device comes with best-in-class features including HDR 10 Display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP Sony IMX686 quad-camera array, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and 4500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging.

Earlier a sub-brand of Xiaomi, Poco X2 is the second offering from the independent entity and the follow-up to the highly-popular Poco F1 that was launched in August 2018. Image Credit: POCO

The much-awaited Poco X2 has arrived in India. Earlier a sub-brand of Xiaomi, Poco X2 is the second offering from the independent entity and the follow-up to the highly-popular Poco F1 that was launched in August 2018.

The device comes with best-in-class features including HDR 10 Display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP Sony IMX686 quad-camera array, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and 4500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging. Starting 11th February, the Poco X2 will be available for purchase only on Flipkart in three memory variants: 6GB+64GB model priced at Rs 14,999; 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 15,999 and 8GB+256GB model priced at Rs 18,999.

Design and display

The Poco X2 sports a 3D curved glass body at the back and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with P2i splash-proof technology on the front. It features a 6.67- inchFHD+ incell RD Display with 2400 x 1800-pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Performance

The Poco X2 adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset with LiquidCool Technology. It is paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4X dual-channel memory and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging technology.

Cameras

On the front, the device features 20+2MP dual in-screen cameras with F2.2 aperture. The 3D curved glass body at the back houses vertically-aligned quad rear cameras that include a 64-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX686 sensor with F1.89 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with F2.2 aperture and 120-degrees field-of-view, followed by a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with F2.4 aperture.

Additional camera features include Portrait mode, EIS, AI Beautify, HDR imaging, Panorama mode, Burst mode, 960fps slow-motion video, and 4K video shooting.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the Poco X2 include: WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; VoWifi; Bluetooth 5.0; USB Type-C port, GPS, IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also features Qualcomm's Hi-Fi DAC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for a smooth and quick unlocking experience.

