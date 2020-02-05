BRIEF-Infineon CEO Sees No Negative Impact Of Coronavirus On Co Business So Far
Infineon Technologies AG:
* INFINEON CEO SAYS ON CORONAVIRUS MANY OF OUR PARTNERS ARE ONLY RETURNING FROM VACATION ON FEB. 10, THEN WE WILL SEE WHAT CONSEQUENCES ARE
* INFINEON CEO SAYS ON CORONAVIRUS SO FAR, WE SEE NO NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS, EITHER FROM SUPPLIERS OR CUSTOMERS Further company coverage:
