This blood-drawing robot is more accurate than humans

Let us accept that not all lab technicians are skilled enough at drawing a blood sample. However, a new robot promises to make the job easier and more accurate. Researchers at Rutgers University and Mount Sinai Hospital have developed a blood-sampling and testing device which uses ultrasound to identify the right vein before inserting a needle. It also includes a module that handles samples and a centrifuge-based blood analyzer, Rutgers Today reports.

In its first human trial, the robot demonstrated an overall success rate of 87 per cent for 31 participants whose blood was drawn. The success rate was 97 per cent for people whose veins were easy to access. The prototype device could potentially help cut down on the time taken by traditional venipuncture method and also reduce the chances of infections when starting an IV line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.