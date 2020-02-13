Left Menu
Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro go official in China: Here are the details

Starting from February 14, the Mi 10 will go on sale in China in ice blue, peach gold, and silver black color options.

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro go official in China: Here are the details
The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and Snapdragon 865, the world's best mobile platform.

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and Snapdragon 865, the world's best mobile platform.

Here are the full technical details regarding the Xiaomi Mi 10:

Technical Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED / 90Hz refresh rate + 180Hz sampling rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 / Adreno 650 GPU

Memory: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 high-speed storage

OS: Android 10 / MIUI 11

Battery: 4780mAh

Charging

30W fast flash charge

30W wireless flash charge

10W wireless reverse charge

Connectivity

Dual Mode 5G (SA/NSA)

Wifi 6

Bluetooth v5.1

USB Type-C port

GPS; NFC

Cameras:

Front: 20MP (f/2.0)

Rear: 108MP (Primary) + 13MP (Ultra-Wide) + 2MP (depth sensor) + 2MP (macro)

The Mi 10 Pro with slightly different features was also launched alongside the Mi 10. The Pro version houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast-charging technology. For photography, it features 108MP primary lens, same as in the standard model, followed by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 12-megapixel lens.

Starting from February 14, the Mi 10 will go on sale in China in ice blue, peach gold, and silver black color options. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, comes in Starry Blue and Pearl White color options.

Price

Mi 10

8GB+128GB: CNY 3,999 (INR 40,910)

8GB+256GB: CNY 4,299 (INR 43,980)

12GB+256GB: CNY 4,699 (INR 48,080)

Mi 10 Pro

8GB+256GB: CNY 4,999 (INR 51,150)

12GB+256GB: CNY 5,499 (INR 56,250)

12GB+512GB: CNY 5,999 (INR 61,370)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

