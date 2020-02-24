Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specs and availability

HIGHLIGHT 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

Snapdragon 865 5G

Six Cameras with 20x Zoom

65W SuperDart Charge

Starting at Rs 37,999

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has been officially launched in India today. Touted as India's first 5G Smartphone, the device features Super AMOLED FHD+ Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platform, and 65W SuperDart Charge Technology which can charge its 4200mAh battery fully in just 35 mins.

The Fast Forward Future Sale for the Realme X50 Pro 5G begins today at 6 PM on Flipkart and relalme.com. The new flagship will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red color options and three memory variants priced at:

6GB+128GB - Rs 37,999

8GB+128GB - Rs 39,999

12GB+256GB - Rs 44,999

Here is the full specification chart.

Specifications Realme X50 Pro 5G Display 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Display 90Hz refresh rate 20:9 aspect ratio 92% screen-to-body ratio Corning Gorilla Glass 5 100% DCI-P3 color gamut Processor, OS Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Adreno 650 GPU Android 10-based Realme UI Memory and Storage 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage Battery 4200mAh 65W SuperDart Charging Camera Front Camera: 32MP, 80° Wide-angle main camera (Sony IMX616 sensor) 8MP 105° Super Wide-angle camera UIS Video Stabilization; Real-time Selfie Bokeh; Timelapse, Portrait Mode; 1080P Slomo Selfie at 120fps; 1080P/720P video-recording at 30fps Rear Quad Camera setup 64MP wide-angle camera (Samsung GW1 sensor) 8MP Ultra Wide-angle and Macro Lens (119-degree FOV) 12MP Telephoto Lens (up to 20x Zoom) 2MP B/W Artistic Portrait Lens Other Features 9 adjustable parameters, Super Nightscape 3.0; Ultra NightScape, HDR; 4K/30fps video recording; 1080P/720P video recording at 30fps, 60fps Connectivity Dual-Mode 5G Wi-Fi 6; WiFi 802.11 a/b/g Bluetooth v5.1; USB Type-C port; Dual-channel GPS NFC with Google Pay Authentication Goodix In-display Fingerprint Unlock Face recognition

