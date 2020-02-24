Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specs and availability
Starting February 24, the new flagship will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red color options and three memory variants.
HIGHLIGHT
- 90Hz Super AMOLED screen
- Snapdragon 865 5G
- Six Cameras with 20x Zoom
- 65W SuperDart Charge
- Starting at Rs 37,999
The Realme X50 Pro 5G has been officially launched in India today. Touted as India's first 5G Smartphone, the device features Super AMOLED FHD+ Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platform, and 65W SuperDart Charge Technology which can charge its 4200mAh battery fully in just 35 mins.
The Fast Forward Future Sale for the Realme X50 Pro 5G begins today at 6 PM on Flipkart and relalme.com. The new flagship will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red color options and three memory variants priced at:
6GB+128GB - Rs 37,999
8GB+128GB - Rs 39,999
12GB+256GB - Rs 44,999
Here is the full specification chart.
|
Specifications
|
Realme X50 Pro 5G
|
Display
|
6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Display
90Hz refresh rate
20:9 aspect ratio
92% screen-to-body ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
100% DCI-P3 color gamut
|
Processor, OS
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650 GPU
Android 10-based Realme UI
|
Memory and Storage
|
6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM
128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage
|
Battery
|
4200mAh
65W SuperDart Charging
|
Camera
|
Front Camera:
32MP, 80° Wide-angle main camera (Sony IMX616 sensor)
8MP 105° Super Wide-angle camera
UIS Video Stabilization;
Real-time Selfie Bokeh;
Timelapse, Portrait Mode;
1080P Slomo Selfie at 120fps;
1080P/720P video-recording at 30fps
Rear Quad Camera setup
64MP wide-angle camera (Samsung GW1 sensor)
8MP Ultra Wide-angle and Macro Lens (119-degree FOV)
12MP Telephoto Lens (up to 20x Zoom)
2MP B/W Artistic Portrait Lens
Other Features
9 adjustable parameters, Super Nightscape 3.0;
Ultra NightScape, HDR;
4K/30fps video recording;
1080P/720P video recording at 30fps, 60fps
|
Connectivity
|
Dual-Mode 5G
Wi-Fi 6; WiFi 802.11 a/b/g
Bluetooth v5.1;
USB Type-C port;
Dual-channel GPS
NFC with Google Pay
|
Authentication
|
Goodix In-display Fingerprint Unlock
Face recognition
