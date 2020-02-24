Left Menu
Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specs and availability

Starting February 24, the new flagship will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red color options and three memory variants.

The Fast Forward Future Sale for the Realme X50 Pro 5G begins today at 6 PM on Flipkart and relalme.com. Image Credit: Realme

HIGHLIGHT

  • 90Hz Super AMOLED screen
  • Snapdragon 865 5G
  • Six Cameras with 20x Zoom
  • 65W SuperDart Charge
  • Starting at Rs 37,999

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has been officially launched in India today. Touted as India's first 5G Smartphone, the device features Super AMOLED FHD+ Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platform, and 65W SuperDart Charge Technology which can charge its 4200mAh battery fully in just 35 mins.

The Fast Forward Future Sale for the Realme X50 Pro 5G begins today at 6 PM on Flipkart and relalme.com. The new flagship will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red color options and three memory variants priced at:

6GB+128GB - Rs 37,999

8GB+128GB - Rs 39,999

12GB+256GB - Rs 44,999

Here is the full specification chart.

Specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Display

6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Display

90Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

92% screen-to-body ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Processor, OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

Android 10-based Realme UI

Memory and Storage

6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Battery

4200mAh

65W SuperDart Charging

Camera

Front Camera:

32MP, 80° Wide-angle main camera (Sony IMX616 sensor)

8MP 105° Super Wide-angle camera

UIS Video Stabilization;

Real-time Selfie Bokeh;

Timelapse, Portrait Mode;

1080P Slomo Selfie at 120fps;

1080P/720P video-recording at 30fps

Rear Quad Camera setup

64MP wide-angle camera (Samsung GW1 sensor)

8MP Ultra Wide-angle and Macro Lens (119-degree FOV)

12MP Telephoto Lens (up to 20x Zoom)

2MP B/W Artistic Portrait Lens

Other Features

9 adjustable parameters, Super Nightscape 3.0;

Ultra NightScape, HDR;

4K/30fps video recording;

1080P/720P video recording at 30fps, 60fps

Connectivity

Dual-Mode 5G

Wi-Fi 6; WiFi 802.11 a/b/g

Bluetooth v5.1;

USB Type-C port;

Dual-channel GPS

NFC with Google Pay

Authentication

Goodix In-display Fingerprint Unlock

Face recognition

HIGHLIGHT90Hz Super AMOLED screenSnapdragon 865 5GSix Cameras with 20x Zoom65W SuperDart ChargeStarting at Rs 37,999The Realme X50 Pro 5G has been officially launched in India today. Touted as Indias first 5G Smartphone, the device features...

