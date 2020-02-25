Future Decoded Tech Summit: Here are the five startups showcased at Microsoft event

At the Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru, startups on Microsoft's cloud platform showcased their unique propositions. The conclave convened Indian developers, technologists, and industry leaders, to showcase how innovative technologies can drive inclusive growth whilst tackling some of India's most pressing issues.

In line with its commitment to accelerate the startup ecosystem in India, Microsoft helps startups evolve from being market-ready to enterprise-ready.

"Whether it's building the first application, landing a key customer, or scaling to a million users, Microsoft is committed to offer joint sales engagements with startups, along with access to our technology, and new community spaces that promote collaboration across local and global ecosystems," the tech giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

Here are the five startups:

ElasticRun

Founded in 2014, ElasticRun is an aggregated variable capacity transportation network seeking to redefine India's logistics industry with a variable-capacity distribution network. Built on state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-powered platform, the Pune-based startup caters to industries across the board, including FMCG, Food, Manufacturing, and e-commerce. It eliminates fixed set up costs by aggregating resources across channels.

Spektacom

Founded by legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, the startup aims to create a technology-driven ecosystem for sports. Spektacom's Power Bat is equipped with data-capturing equipment and advanced modeling techniques to provide real-time analytics and data management capabilities.

The bat features a sensor sticker that uses Microsoft Cloud infrastructure, IoT and Machine Learning techniques to translate each shot into easy to understand batting parameters.

Bizongo

Bizongo, one of India's largest business-to-business online marketplace for smart and sustainable packaging products is using technology to develop solutions to automate the packaging supply chain.

Sun Mobility

Sun Mobility develops innovative solutions for Electric Vehicles (EV) and clean energy. The Bengaluru-based startup is working with fleet operators, shared mobility providers, state transport undertakings, and, automotive OEMs to create viable, scalable, economical, cleaner and, smarter mobility solutions.

Bionic Yantra

Bionic Yantra, India's first medical robotics company leverages cutting-edge technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning to cater to the needs of the disabled. The Bengaluru-based startup has developed an affordable Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton (WRE) programmed to provide calibrated, on-demand assistance & resistance for limb movement as required for rehabilitation and locomotion.

