Left Menu
Development News Edition

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Sharing his thoughts, CEO, NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said that India can add 1.3% to its GDP on an annual basis through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students
Atal Innovation Mission housed at NITI Aayog is the Government of India’s flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Image Credit: Twitter(@AIMtoInnovate)

With an imperative to empower the youngest minds of the country with the latest technologies, NITI Aayog, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) today launched an AI-based Module rolled out for students in Indian schools.

The AI-Base Module has been introduced with an objective for students to leverage the full potential of AIM's Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) and further empowers them to innovate and create valuable solutions benefiting societies at large. The module contains activities, videos, and experiments that enable students to work through and learn the various concepts of AI.

Sharing his thoughts, CEO, NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said that India can add 1.3% to its GDP on an annual basis through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Indians can find solutions to the challenges of a shared connected zero-emission world, improving learning outcomes, disease like tuberculosis, cancer, etc. If we are able to find solutions to these challenges for the 1.3 billion people of India, we can find solutions for the 7.5 billion people of the world too," he said.

He further added that this AI module is so critical, in the sense that it will start teaching young children from a very young age then Indians will become major players in AI, like it has been done in the past for robots, 3D printing, IoT. "This is path-breaking, it combines playing and academics and our job are to make things very interesting. We want to make artificial intelligence a great fun so that children can enjoy it, they can evolve and learn and take India forward."

Technology innovation over the last decade was breathtakingly fast as industries got intertwined with emerging technologies like never before. It has been estimated that by 2030, the global market in AI is likely to be in the range of 15 to 15.5 trillion dollars, out of which India's share will be close to a trillion.

Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog R Ramanan said that AI is going to be an integral part of the new 21st century innovations and we are proud to introduce the Learn-It-Yourself module in all our 5000 Atal Tinkering Labs with over 2.5 million students having access to it. "This is the first-ever industry-government academia initiative on such a scale to keep the school students abreast of latest technologies."

Meanwhile, for India to lead and remain relevant in this new 'tech-driven decade', especially in emerging technologies like AI, and the ubiquity of AI in society, it is critical for the government and academia to collaborate and introduce AI learning at schools and prepare young minds for the AI-led Digital future.

Speaking on the collaboration, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, "AI has become a strategic lever for economic growth across nations and will continue to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future. Given its impact, it is an embracing step taken by NITI Aayog to introduce the resources for students to learn AI. This will create the right foundations for students, especially the K-12 segment, to onboard onto future technologies and prepare them fully for the digital and AI era. The partnership is a crucial step in building citizens and a workforce that is aware of AI and can work with AI."

The hands-on AI module has been designed considering academic, co-scholastic and other ATL programs at school and is formulated to encourage young students to contribute to the journey of nation-building. The module will be a catalyst for the youth to explore, ideate and learn the latest technologies and build a generation of innovators at the grassroots level.

Atal Innovation Mission housed at NITI Aayog is the Government of India's flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. At the school level, AIM is establishing ATLs in all districts across India. As of today, AIM has selected a total of 14,916 schools across the country spread across 33 different states and union territories, for the establishment of ATLs.

NASSCOM acknowledges the role played by AI and other emerging technologies, as an imperative to build a digitally powered tomorrow. By inculcating AI and a 'learning by doing' culture in schools, huge opportunities are bound to arise for the overall industries on a global scale. To achieve this, NASSCOM and AIM have worked in collaboration with industry members and universities to develop special modules on Artificial Intelligence learning.

Promoting digital talent for nation-building has been one of the consistent efforts laid out by the IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council, NASSCOM. For this important initiative and many such programs, the IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council has been a key pillar for NASSCOM to catalyze the skill development ecosystem in the country and build industry-ready talent for the IT sector in India.

The AI Base Module is ready to be introduced to the ATL students on February 27th. Additionally, an AI Step-up Module is under development which will be the next step, that builds on the base module.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

EIB and EU to support Bosnia and Herzegovina for developing highway network

The European Investment Bank EIB and the European Union will support Bosnia and Herzegovina BiH with a 204 million support package to develop a modern highway network along the Bosnian section of the pan-European Corridor Vc, a key road con...

LetsShave.com led by a 27-year-old raises capital from giant Wipro

Chandigarh India, Feb 27 ANIBusinessWire India Wipro HQ has acquired a minority stake in LetsShave and signed an agreement to invest in the company. LetsShave is predominantly into the shaving domain and steadily expanding into grooming. It...

Previous govts responsible for dip in per capita income in UP: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday blamed the previous dispensation for a dip in the per capita income in the state and claimed that his government was working to improve it Addressing the Legislative Council he said a...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020