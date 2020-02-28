Left Menu
Development News Edition

Startups to play key role in Indian space industry: VSSC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanantha
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:29 IST
Startups to play key role in Indian space industry: VSSC

Startups are set to play a bigger role in the production of space systems in the industry 4.0 as exploring commercial opportunities for Indian space sector will be crucial by 2050, S Somnath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), said here on Friday "Production of rockets through Indian industry will be one of the key changes in 2050. Commercialisation of Indian launch vehicle and satellite capacity will happen in the Industry 4.0 scenario," he said.

Somnath was delivering the keynote address on "Industry 4.0 - Impact on Jobs" at TRIMA 2020, the annual convention of Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) Industry 4.0 is the trend towards automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies and processes, the Internet of Things (IoT), industrial internet of things (IIOT), cloud computing, cognitive computing and Artificial Intelligence.

About 35 startups have already come up in space sector, three of them focused on designing of rockets, 14 in designing satellites and the rest in drone-based applications and services sector "These startups have often approached ISRO with their prototypes for testing and evaluation," he said.

"I can't predict if they are going to be successful in terms of making rockets and launching them. But I wish them success," the expert said The vital question before ISRO is if such an important task needs to be handed over to private sector and enable them to handle it, Somnath said adding the space organisation is looking at big companies which are willing to take up the job in terms of manufacturing and supporting the startups.

Foreign firms like Airbus are discussing the possibilities of coming to India and setting up their plants, which is another change that is going to happen in the space sector, the VSSC director noted G Vijayaraghavan, Founder-CEO, Technopark, who was the moderator of the debate, observed "the pace at which the jobs are changed is going to be ten times the jobs changed in the last 10 years." Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), said acquiring special skills and knowledge in the job sector is important while the world shifts to Industry 4.0.

Radhakrishnan Nair, Co-founder and CEO, Smart IOPS, Inc-San Francisco, US, stressed the importance of building ability to adapt to the new job milieu Over 200 delegates, including industry leaders, management experts, administrators and startup promoters, are attending TRIMA 2020, the annual flagship event of TMA, which began on Thursday.

The central theme of the meet is "Work in a changing worldA vision for Kerala." PTI LGK SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hagley Oval will be better track to bowl compared to Basin Reserve: Boult

Senior New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Friday said he expects the green top at the Hagley Oval to be more conducive for his brand of swing bowling compared to the Basin Reserve track where they thrashed India by 10 wickets in the opening T...

Sri Lanka offers tax cuts, subsidies to revive jinxed airport

Colombo, Feb 28 AFP Sri Lankas new government Friday offered tax breaks and subsidised fuel to revive the islands second international airport built with Chinese loans but which ended up a white elephant Authorities announced plans to suspe...

UP Assembly adjourns sine die, opposition cries foul

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was on Friday abruptly adjourned a week ahead of schedule with the BJP-majority House passing the state Budget without a detailed department-by-department discussion, a move protested by the Opposition The House w...

Rupee dives 60 paise to 72.21 against US dollar

The Indian rupee plunged by 60 paise to settle at 72.21 provisional against the US dollar on Friday, tracking heavy sell-offs in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local curre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020