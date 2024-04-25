Canada exemption for Airbus from titanium sanctions is time-limited, says source

The sanctions exemption that Canada granted Airbus to allow it to use Russian titanium in its manufacturing is available only for a limited time, a Canadian source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The exemptions that Canada has issued so far apply only to the aerospace sector, including the military sector, said the source, who requested anonymity given the extreme sensitivity of the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)