Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia's enhanced fiber access portfolio to expedite 5G deployments

With WiFi 6 that includes several core 5G technologies, Communication service providers (CSPs) can effectively offload 5G traffic onto a home Wi-Fi network, thereby reducing spectrum consumption.

Nokia's enhanced fiber access portfolio to expedite 5G deployments
Using the new Lightspan MF-2 fiber access node which is based on Nokia’s Quillion chipset family, operators can easily and seamlessly add mobile 5G transport capabilities to their existing FTTH infrastructure.  Image Credit: Flickr

Telecom vendor Nokia is enhancing its fiber access portfolio to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks and enhance the end-user experience.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nokia said that it is helping operators to quickly and cost-effectively accelerate 5G deployments by integrating the strengths of FTTH and 5G.

Solutions in the enhanced portfolio include a new ultra-high capacity, low-latency Lightspan MF fiber access node that enables operators to use existing fiber access network for efficient mobile transport at 50 percent lower cost, a new Beacon 6 Wi-Fi gateway with Wi-Fi 6 and Nokia Bell Labs low-latency technology and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateways to complement fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and bring gigabit broadband to more people in the most cost-effective way.

Using the new Lightspan MF-2 fiber access node which is based on Nokia's Quillion chipset family, operators can easily and seamlessly add mobile 5G transport capabilities to their existing FTTH infrastructure.

According to Nokia, the existing FTTH infrastructure can deliver the performance needed to support 5G. With this, operators can also save up to 50 percent in transport costs by eliminating the need to build a dedicated transport network and quickly move to future fiber evolutions like 25G PON and beyond to ensure 5G needs continue to be met.

Fixed networks will be the critical technology behind 5G's success. By leveraging existing FTTH and in-home Wi-Fi networks, operators will be able to deploy 5G faster and ensure a seamless, powerful 5G end-user experience is achieved.

Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia

With WiFi 6 that includes several core 5G technologies, Communication service providers (CSPs) can effectively offload 5G traffic onto a home Wi-Fi network, thereby reducing spectrum consumption. This will free up valuable 5G capacity for mobile devices and applications like self-driving vehicles, the Finnish vendor said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

Marseille, Mar 3 AFP Around 2,000 surgical masks have been stolen from a hospital in the southern French city of Marseille in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, health authorities said on Tuesday. The masks were pilfered from a part of Co...

DGCA issues guidelines for prevention of COVID 19

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Tuesday issued a circular containing guidelines for the prevention of the spread of COVID 19. The circular has guidelines specific to ground handling staff, crew members, airport staff and a...

Two persons suspected of COVID-19 in Odisha, admitted to hospital

One of the Indian crew members of a cargo Ship and his wife have been suspected of being infected with Novel Coronavirus here after their arrival from Singapore on Tuesday. They were admitted to the SCM Medical College and Hospital in Cutta...

Kuwait to close Doha port to avoid interacting with Iranian ship crews

Kuwait Port Authority manager Sheikh Yousef Abdullah al-Nasser al-Sabah said on Tuesday that Doha port was closed to avoid interacting with ship crews coming from Iran.He added that the security of Kuwait and the safety of its people is a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020