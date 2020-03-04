Nokia, Mobily sign agreement to boost Saudi Arabia's digital economy

Nokia, a global leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks, on Wednesday said that it has signed an agreement with the Saudi Arabian telecom company Mobily to boost the Kingdom's digital economy by adding next-generation ICT technologies onto its existing infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will deploy a wide range of solutions from its 5G end-to-end portfolio, including radio access, IP routing, optical networking, and software, as well as its service delivery platform to strengthen Mobily's ICT infrastructure, the Finnish telecom vendor said in a statement.

Together with Nokia, we are working to achieve an advanced ICT infrastructure to boost digital economy across the Kingdom, by taking the economy to the next level. The deployment is set to enable further innovation and digitalization with new applications and services Eng. Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer at Mobily

Using massive MIMO antennas, Nokia will maximize Mobily's network capacity and backhaul capabilities, delivering numerous benefits to its subscribers and public and private sector customers. With ultra-high bandwidth and low-latency network, Mobily will also enable the use of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Commenting on the collaboration, Amr K. El Leithy, Nokia's MEAM head said that the company is excited to extend its partnership with Mobily, adding next-generation ICT technologies onto an already strong layer of 4G infrastructure to drive digitalization. This project will allow Mobily and its customers to reap the benefits of advanced ICT technologies and deliver on the aims of Saudi Vision 2030.

