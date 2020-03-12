Left Menu
Twitter: At least half of our global workforce will be women by 2025

Twitter says, for the first time, it will publicly report its progress on workforce representation of military veterans, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities, later this year. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter on Wednesday released its annual Inclusion & Diversity Report for March 2020 with bold new commitments to cultivate a truly diverse and inclusive global workforce.

The social networking platform has set an ambitious target of increasing women representation to at least half of its global workforce by 2025 who currently make up 42.5 percent of its workforce. The target also includes representation across technical roles (42 percent) and leadership (41 percent).

In its report, Twitter has also committed that in the next five years at least a quarter of its workforce in the United States, who currently make up 14.8 percent, will be under-represented minorities, specifically Black, Latinx, Native American, Alaskan or Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, or Multiracial.

Our efforts were informed by the appreciation that there is no other company whose product plays the role in the world that ours does. That means the stakes are incredibly high and we don't have the luxury of time or incrementalism. We have a unique responsibility to be bold, move fast––and get this right.

Twitter

Twitter says, for the first time, it will publicly report its progress on workforce representation of military veterans, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities, later this year.

To drive global progress in workforce representation, Twitter is launching an Inclusive Hiring Program, an Allyship Program with the goal of bringing its global Business Resource Groups closer to the business and drive belonging; and expanding its Supplier Inclusion Program to include more communities and regions around the world. The company is also doubling down on investments that reach Tweeps around the world.

