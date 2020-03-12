Nebula launches 'Apollo' pocket projector in India

Anker by Nebula launched its first projector today in India. Called Apollo, the pocket projector comes with touch controls and is WiFi-enabled. Nebula Apollo is a pocket projector that is designed for seamless use indoors and outdoors. As the official release notes, it supports displays up to 150 inches. The projector comes with HDMI and a USB port.

The portable beamer offers a brightness of 200 ANSI lumens and a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. It offers sound output via a 6-watt speaker. In addition to the touch controls on the top, it can be operated with remote control or companion smartphone app 'Nebula'. Nebula Apollo comes with a built-in battery that promises up to 4 hours of viewing, WiFi, and runs Android 7.1. Priced at INR 39,999, Apollo is available at leading retail and e-commerce stores in India. (ANI)

