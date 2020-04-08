Left Menu
Development News Edition

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch during pandemic

PTI | Almaty | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:20 IST
No press, no family: Space crew set for launch during pandemic

A three-man space crew finished preparations on Wednesday for a mission to the International Space Station, which is going ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA's Chris Cassidy will blast off from Kazakhstan for a six-month mission at 08:05 GMT Thursday.

But with journalists and relatives unable to travel to Baikonur due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the traditional farewell press conference broadcast by Roscosmos had a more distant and sombre feel. "Instead of talking only to some cameras we would be talking to some people right now," said Cassidy, who is readying for his third stint in space.

Cassidy, 50, admitted that the crew was "affected" by their families not being able to be in Baikonur for their blastoff to the ISS. "But we understand that the whole world is also impacted by the same crisis." Quarantine and isolation from the rest of the world are not new habits for astronauts.

The glass barrier that separates them from media and loved ones during regular pre-launch events is specifically meant to protect them from potential infection. This time, however, their isolation has been "even more thorough", said Ivanishin, after the crew opted out of visits to sites in Moscow during their training an hour outside the city.

Thursday's launch will be the first time a manned mission uses a Soyuz-2.1a booster to reach orbit, after Roscosmos stopped using the Soyuz-FG rocket last year. The newer boosters have been used in unmanned launches since 2004.

The upgraded rocket relies on a digital flight control system rather than the analogue equipment used in prior Soyuz models. Ivanishin said the new system would be more independent and require less manual input from the crew in the event of emergencies.

"The system has become better, but it is early to say whether it will be easier to control," Ivanishin said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: PM to interact with chief ministers on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on April 11 to discuss various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak including the lockdown, official sources said on Wednesday. A number of state government...

Roche launches breast cancer drug Atezolizumab in India

Drug firm Roche India on Wednesday said it has launched immunotherapy drug Atezolizumab for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer TNBC in India after getting nod from the Indian drug regulator. Atezolizumab in combinatio...

ADB allocates $44 million to support developing Asia to COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank ADB today allocated 44 million in technical assistance resources to support its developing member countries in their response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.The funds will be available for all ...

Govt likely to extend lockdown beyond Apr 14: Cong after all-party meet with PM

The government is likely to extend the ongoing countrywide lockdown beyond April 14 to combat the coronavirus, the Congress indicated on Wednesday after an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of Opposition in the R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020