International Development News
Development News Edition
LIVE

JNU Protest and Discourse on Commercialization of Education

JNU Protest and Discourse on Commercialization of Education
JNU Students protesting on fee hike in the hostels Image Credit: (@Advaidism)

The ensuing student agitation in prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is not just limited to the campus but has wider connotations. Though still considered a noble cause in society, the education sector in independent India has moved from social responsibility of the democratic set up to a profitable business.

In this age of changing narratives, the education is facing a philosophical transition. The philanthropy is nowadays of passé. Also gone the days when investors were seeking returns from alternate routes. Now, they are being more vocal and more direct.

After completing commercialization of almost entire professional education, the largest investor in the education sector - the government – is now eyeing traditional disciplines in social sciences and humanities. Here stands JNU as the strongest voice.

Devdiscourse strongly feels the need of holistic dialogue across classes and communities to shape up the education for future generations.

Live Discourse on "JNU Protest and Discourse on Subsidized Education" is aimed at igniting discussions on the core issue of subsidizing the education. Here you can share your views in the form of comments, pictures, videos and also post the write ups.

India | Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 01-12-2019 19:46 IST Created: 23-11-2019 15:30 IST

Key Updates

READ MORE ON : JNU ProtestJawaharlal Nehru UniversitySubsidized EducationDiscourse on Subsidized EducationJNU

7:46 PMThe provision of adhoc teachers is about four decades old in Delhi University (DU). However, such teachers are now facing career crisis even after having served the university for about 8-10 years. If the posts are filled with guest teachers, the university is likely to save about Rs 24-31 crore per annum. Also Read: Adhoc to Guest: Delhi University plans to save Rs 25 cr from teachers' pockets

7:01 PMTo press for their demands of complete roll back in fee hikes, the students on Friday protested at the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.PICS: JNU Protest

5:45 PMStudents of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday protested at Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) demanding the government to make the recommendations of the High Power Committee (HPC) public. The students reiterated their demands of complete roll back in hike of the hotel fee and removal of the vice chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar. As the ministry officials agreed to meet a delegation of the students, the remaining students sat outside the MHRD Head Quarter. Heavy police force was deployed to control the situation.Read More

8:19 PMhe Meghalaya government is planning to either shut schools or withdraw funds to those having enrolments below 10 and use that sum for development of other educational institutes, a senior state minister said on Thursday. State Education Minister Lakmen Rymbui told PTI that 221 lower and upper primary schools in the state have a single-digit enrolment of students.Also Read: Meghalaya plans to shut schools with enrolments below 10

8:16 PMThe global market research agencies are predicting very high growth rate in the ‘school market’ of India but government schools are not getting minimum number of students to remain operational.Also Read: School Merger: India’s education market growing while public funding shrinking

0:57 PMThe opposition Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding his intervention in state government’s move to merge schools with low pupil enrollment. In the letter the opposition alleged that the government is more concerned on cutting expenditure on education than extending facilities to the most deprived section of society for education. According to a report of the state government, there are about 33,000 primary schools in the state out of which 13,450 primary schools have 100 or less students while 6,828 primary schools have less than 50 students. The prersent move is to merge primarcy schools having less than 30 students. The opposition has alleged this will cause closure of about 6,000 primary schools. This will prevent the children of underprivileged section of society from attending schools and increase the drop-outs. Besides, it will also cause job loss. Also Read: Gujarat Cong seeks guv intervention in education, job issues

5:39 PMJNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has extended its support to the protestinig students of the National Law School of India University (NSLIU) Bengaluru who are protesting against 25 percent fee hike. We fight for students of NLSIU Bangalore, where the 25% fee hike shows the law works for the rich alone. #FightForEducation#NationalProtestDayBengaluru: National Law School students protest steep tuition fee hike | Education News, The Indian Express https://t.co/G0egeXBTZb — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) November 27, 2019

4:47 PMJNUSU supports students at TISS, AIIMS and IITs. "We fight for students everywhere who are being squeezed by unthinking government and administrative policies. Education is our right to have, not their privilege to give," asserted JNUSU. We fight for students everywhere who are being squeezed by unthinking government and administrative policies. Education is our right to have, not their privilege to give. #FightForEducation#NationalProtestDay#FeesMustFall — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) November 27, 2019Also Read: JNU Protest turns national; includes fee hikes throughout the country

3:52 PMThe protesting students of JNU will form a human chain at Cannought Place (CP) in New Delhi to press for their demands of roll back in fees hike. From IIT-Guwahati to AIIMS, students are rising up in rage against a policy that aims at making Education an exclusive luxury. Now is your opportunity to support them. See you at the Human Chain! #NationalProtestDay#FightForEducation#FeesMustFallpic.twitter.com/uyrikdnFLk — BASITH VADAKKAYIL (@basithv18) November 27, 2019

11:24 AMThe three-member high power committee has submitted its report to the Ministry of Human Resource Development. However, the contents of the report are not disclosed yet. Also Read: JNU fee hike: HRD Ministry-appointed panel submits report

11:06 PMThe reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is not merely confined in reducing subsidies but to convert the entire education system into a business enterprise.Also Read: How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

6:43 PMIt seems the growing support for the protesting students from various sections of society and perceived fear of snowballing the issue into a national agitation forced the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to swing into action. However, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) which has given a call to the students and youths from throughout the country to join them in a nationwide protest 'National Day of Protest in Defense of Affordable and Accessible Education' on November 27, Wednesday; has not responded on request of the university to call off the strike. Also Read: JNU News Roundup: JNU Protest till date

1:05 PMHighlights of Recommendations Utility and service charges for general category students will be reduced by 50 percent.BPL (Below Poverty Line) students to be provided 75 per cent concession. General students will now pay Rs 1,000 per month instead of Rs 2,000 per month.BPL students will pay Rs 500 per month for utility and service charges for their hostel. While report of the three member High Power Committee (HPC) constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Develoment (MHRD) is still pending, the High Level Committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University has submitted its report recommending 50 percent concession to general cateogry students in service and utility charges. The committee has also recommended 75 per cent concession for BPL category students. The High Level Committee of the University was constituted on Sunday with a deadline to invite suggested by 5.30 pm on the same day. Also Read: JNU admin's panel recommends concession in utility, service charges for all students

11:45 AMAIIMS Resident Doctors Association is opposing the proposal for upward revision in the tuition fees and patient charges contending that ‘education and healthcare are building blocks’ of society but not commercial sectors.Also Read: After JNU, government pushes for fee hike in AIIMS

2:27 PMIf some recommendations of the ‘high level’ and the ‘high power’ committee are conflicting, which one will prevail? This is a question being asked by the students’ representatives who raised questions on new committee. Also Read: Confusion prevails on JNU’s ‘parallel’ high level committee

1:25 PMJNUSU, the students' union of JNU clarified on the exact fee hike against which students are protesting. How much is the free hike against which the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are protesting (#JNUProtests) for over two weeks? Also Read: JNU students will have to pay minimum Rs 6,000 per month: JNUSU

6:16 PMJawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Saturday gave a call to the students and youths throughout the country to join the ongoing protest of JNU students (#JNUProtests) by observing November 27 as 'National Day of Protest'.Observe Nov 27 as ‘National Day of Protest’: JNUSU to Students-Youths across India

5:30 PMThe former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Saturday said that the fee hike for the hostel and mess in the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violates the Right to Equality Guaranteed as a Fundamental Right under Article 14 of the Constitution of India.In an article written in Firstpost.com, the veteran legal eagle also invoked the ancient Indian and Western philosophical thinkers to strengthen his argument in support of the protesting students of JNU (#JNUProtests).“Since the Right to Equality was made a guaranteed Fundamental Right in the Constitution (Article 14), the hike in fees violates the Article as it hits poor students hard. The fee hikes should therefore be struck down,” argued Katju. Besides personally supporting the students, he gave a call to support the protestors. Read More: Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju

4:17 PMThe protest of JNU Students (#JNUProtests) on Saturday received support from the members of civil society who joined the students in their march from Mandi House to the Parliament in New Delhi. As the protestors marched towards India Gate, the police barricaded the roads to divert the crowed towards Connought Place. The students have been protesting against the fee hike in hostels and mess and demanding the government to make the eduction affordable to all. Read More JNU Protest: Hundreds March In Delhi To "Make Education Affordable To All"

3:56 PMSenior journalist Madhavan Narayanan on Saturday supported the ensuing agaitation of JNU students (#JNUProtest) against fee hike in the hostels. Besides, he also highlited the unique place of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the Indian education system. Narayanan had served in several prestigious national and international media houses such as Reuters, BBC World, Hindustan Times, Economic Times, Business Standard and is presently associated with Firstpost. #JNU is not a centre of education. It is one of enlightenment and empowerment. It goes beyond mere skills into the realm of social philosophy. Other places teach what, where, when and how. At JNU they learn the Why and Why Not#JNUProtests — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) November 18, 2019

01-12-2019 07:46:14 PM

Adhoc to Guest: Delhi University plans to save Rs 25 cr from teachers' pockets

Adhoc to Guest: Delhi University plans to save Rs 25 cr from teachers' pockets

The provision of adhoc teachers is about four decades old in Delhi University (DU). However, such teachers are now facing career crisis even after having served the university for about 8-10 years. If the posts are filled with guest teachers, the university is likely to save about Rs 24-31 crore per annum.  

Also Read: Adhoc to Guest: Delhi University plans to save Rs 25 cr from teachers' pockets

READ MORE ON : Delhi University
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

29-11-2019 07:01:13 PM

PICS: JNU Protest at MHRD on Friday

PICS: JNU Protest at MHRD on Friday

To press for their demands of complete roll back in fee hikes, the students on Friday protested at the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

PICS: JNU Protest

 

READ MORE ON : JNU Protest
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

29-11-2019 05:45:29 PM

JNU Students protest at MHRD, demand to make HPC recommendations public

JNU Students protest at MHRD, demand to make HPC recommendations public

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday protested at Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) demanding the government to make the recommendations of the High Power Committee (HPC) public.  

The students reiterated their demands of complete roll back in hike of the hotel fee and removal of the vice chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar. As the ministry officials agreed to meet a delegation of the students, the remaining students sat outside the MHRD Head Quarter. Heavy police force was deployed to control the situation.

Read More 

 

READ MORE ON : JNU Protest
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

28-11-2019 08:19:34 PM

Meghalaya plans to shut schools with enrolments below 10

Meghalaya plans to shut schools with enrolments below 10

he Meghalaya government is planning to either shut schools or withdraw funds to those having enrolments below 10 and use that sum for development of other educational institutes, a senior state minister said on Thursday. State Education Minister Lakmen Rymbui told PTI that 221 lower and upper primary schools in the state have a single-digit enrolment of students.

Also Read: Meghalaya plans to shut schools with enrolments below 10

READ MORE ON : shut schoolsMeghalaya
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

28-11-2019 08:16:21 PM

School Merger: India’s education market growing while public funding shrinking

School Merger: India’s education market growing while public funding shrinking

The global market research agencies are predicting very high growth rate in the ‘school market’ of India but government schools are not getting minimum number of students to remain operational.

Also Read: School Merger: India’s education market growing while public funding shrinking

 

  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

28-11-2019 12:57:18 PM

Gujarat moves to merge about 6,000 schools, opposition demands Governor's intervention

Gujarat moves to merge about 6,000 schools, opposition demands Governor's intervention

The opposition Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding his intervention in state government’s move to merge schools with low pupil enrollment. In the letter the opposition alleged that the government is more concerned on cutting expenditure on education than extending facilities to the most deprived section of society for education. According to a report of the state government, there are about 33,000 primary schools in the state out of which 13,450 primary schools have 100 or less students while 6,828 primary schools have less than 50 students. The prersent move is to merge primarcy schools having less than 30 students. The opposition has alleged this will cause closure of about 6,000 primary schools. This will prevent the children of underprivileged section of society from attending schools and increase the drop-outs. Besides, it will also cause job loss.  

Also Read: Gujarat Cong seeks guv intervention in education, job issues

  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

27-11-2019 05:39:33 PM

JNUSU extends support to students of NLSIU Bengaluru in their fight against fee hike

JNUSU extends support to students of NLSIU Bengaluru in their fight against fee hike

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has extended its support to the protestinig students of the National Law School of India University (NSLIU) Bengaluru who are protesting against 25 percent fee hike. 

READ MORE ON : NLSIUJNUSU
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

27-11-2019 04:47:44 PM

JNU Protest turns national; includes fee hikes throughout the country

JNU Protest turns national; includes fee hikes throughout the country

JNUSU supports students at TISS, AIIMS and IITs. "We fight for students everywhere who are being squeezed by unthinking government and administrative policies. Education is our right to have, not their privilege to give," asserted JNUSU. 

Also Read: JNU Protest turns national; includes fee hikes throughout the country

READ MORE ON : JNUJNUSU
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

27-11-2019 03:52:13 PM

Students to form human chain at 4 pm at CP to protest fees hike

Students to form human chain at 4 pm at CP to protest fees hike

The protesting students of JNU will form a human chain at Cannought Place (CP) in New Delhi to press for their demands of roll back in fees hike. 

READ MORE ON : JNU Protest
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

27-11-2019 11:24:51 AM

High Power Committee (HPC) on JNU submitted report to the ministry

High Power Committee (HPC) on JNU submitted report to the ministry

The three-member high power committee has submitted its report to the Ministry of Human Resource Development. However, the contents of the report are not disclosed yet. 

Also Read: JNU fee hike: HRD Ministry-appointed panel submits report

READ MORE ON : HPCJNU Protest
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

Live Discourse

Trending
Latest
Latest Updates
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019