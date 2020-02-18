JNU admin approves creation of JNU Alumni Endowment Fund

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday appealed to the varsity' alumni to contribute to the JNU Alumni Endowment fund to achieve "financial self-sufficiency". His appeal came after the varsity's Executive Council approved the creation of the fund.

"On behalf of JNU, I passionately appeal to the JNU alumni to come forward and generously make your contributions. "Let us keep a target of raising Rs 100 crore by the end of this year. Through your continued support in the coming years, let us target to achieve near financial self sufficiency for our university," he said.

Around the globe, higher educational institutions benefit a great deal from contributions received from their alumni, he said. "The time has come for the university to reach out to its alumni across India and around the globe to contribute to 'JNU Alumni Endowment Fund'," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.