The ensuing student agitation in prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is not just limited to the campus but has wider connotations. Though still considered a noble cause in society, the education sector in independent India has moved from social responsibility of the democratic set up to a profitable business.

In this age of changing narratives, the education is facing a philosophical transition. The philanthropy is nowadays of passé. Also gone the days when investors were seeking returns from alternate routes. Now, they are being more vocal and more direct.

After completing commercialization of almost entire professional education, the largest investor in the education sector - the government – is now eyeing traditional disciplines in social sciences and humanities. Here stands JNU as the strongest voice.

Devdiscourse strongly feels the need of holistic dialogue across classes and communities to shape up the education for future generations.

Live Discourse on "JNU Protest and Discourse on Subsidized Education" is aimed at igniting discussions on the core issue of subsidizing the education. Here you can share your views in the form of comments, pictures, videos and also post the write ups.