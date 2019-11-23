International Development News
JNU Protest and Discourse on Subsidized Education

JNU Protest and Discourse on Subsidized Education
JNU Students protesting on fee hike in the hostels Image Credit: (@Advaidism)

The ensuing student agitation in prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is not just limited to the campus but has wider connotations. Though still considered a noble cause in society, the education sector in independent India has moved from social responsibility of the democratic set up to a profitable business.

In this age of changing narratives, the education is facing a philosophical transition. The philanthropy is nowadays of passé. Also gone the days when investors were seeking returns from alternate routes. Now, they are being more vocal and more direct.

After completing commercialization of almost entire professional education, the largest investor in the education sector - the government – is now eyeing traditional disciplines in social sciences and humanities. Here stands JNU as the strongest voice.

Devdiscourse strongly feels the need of holistic dialogue across classes and communities to shape up the education for future generations.

Live Discourse on "JNU Protest and Discourse on Subsidized Education" is aimed at igniting discussions on the core issue of subsidizing the education. Here you can share your views in the form of comments, pictures, videos and also post the write ups.

Updated: 25-11-2019 14:27 IST Created: 23-11-2019 15:30 IST

If some recommendations of the 'high level' and the 'high power' committee are conflicting, which one will prevail? This is a question being asked by the students' representatives who raised questions on new committee.

JNUSU, the students' union of JNU clarified on the exact fee hike against which students are protesting. How much is the free hike against which the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are protesting (#JNUProtests) for over two weeks?

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Saturday gave a call to the students and youths throughout the country to join the ongoing protest of JNU students (#JNUProtests) by observing November 27 as 'National Day of Protest'.

The former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Saturday said that the fee hike for the hostel and mess in the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violates the Right to Equality Guaranteed as a Fundamental Right under Article 14 of the Constitution of India.In an article written in Firstpost.com, the veteran legal eagle also invoked the ancient Indian and Western philosophical thinkers to strengthen his argument in support of the protesting students of JNU (#JNUProtests)."Since the Right to Equality was made a guaranteed Fundamental Right in the Constitution (Article 14), the hike in fees violates the Article as it hits poor students hard. The fee hikes should therefore be struck down," argued Katju. Besides personally supporting the students, he gave a call to support the protestors.

The protest of JNU Students (#JNUProtests) on Saturday received support from the members of civil society who joined the students in their march from Mandi House to the Parliament in New Delhi. As the protestors marched towards India Gate, the police barricaded the roads to divert the crowed towards Connought Place. The students have been protesting against the fee hike in hostels and mess and demanding the government to make the eduction affordable to all.

Senior journalist Madhavan Narayanan on Saturday supported the ensuing agaitation of JNU students (#JNUProtest) against fee hike in the hostels. Besides, he also highlited the unique place of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the Indian education system. Narayanan had served in several prestigious national and international media houses such as Reuters, BBC World, Hindustan Times, Economic Times, Business Standard and is presently associated with Firstpost. #JNU is not a centre of education. It is one of enlightenment and empowerment. It goes beyond mere skills into the realm of social philosophy. Other places teach what, where, when and how. At JNU they learn the Why and Why Not#JNUProtests — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) November 18, 2019

25-11-2019 02:27:20 PM

Confusion prevails on JNU’s ‘parallel’ high level committee

If some recommendations of the ‘high level’ and the ‘high power’ committee are conflicting, which one will prevail? This is a question being asked by the students’ representatives who raised questions on new committee. 

25-11-2019 01:25:24 PM

JNU students will have to pay minimum Rs 6,000 per month: JNUSU

JNUSU, the students' union of JNU clarified on the exact fee hike against which students are protesting. How much is the free hike against which the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are protesting (#JNUProtests) for over two weeks? 

23-11-2019 06:16:53 PM

Observe Nov 27 as ‘National Day of Protest’: JNUSU to Students-Youths across India  

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Saturday gave a call to the students and youths throughout the country to join the ongoing protest of JNU students (#JNUProtests) by observing November 27 as 'National Day of Protest'.

23-11-2019 05:30:04 PM

JNU Fee hike violates the Right to Equality (Article 14): Ex SC Judge Markandey Katju

The former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Saturday said that the fee hike for the hostel and mess in the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violates the Right to Equality Guaranteed as a Fundamental Right under Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

In an article written in Firstpost.com, the veteran legal eagle also invoked the ancient Indian and Western philosophical thinkers to strengthen his argument in support of the protesting students of JNU (#JNUProtests).

“Since the Right to Equality was made a guaranteed Fundamental Right in the Constitution (Article 14), the hike in fees violates the Article as it hits poor students hard. The fee hikes should therefore be struck down,” argued Katju. Besides personally supporting the students, he gave a call to support the protestors.  

23-11-2019 04:17:40 PM

JNU Protest gets support of the Civil Society 

The protest of JNU Students (#JNUProtests) on Saturday received support from the members of civil society who joined the students in their march from Mandi House to the Parliament in New Delhi. As the protestors marched towards India Gate, the police barricaded the roads to divert the crowed towards Connought Place. The students have been protesting against the fee hike in hostels and mess and demanding the government to make the eduction affordable to all. 

23-11-2019 03:56:56 PM

Madhavan Narayanan tweets to support JNU Students' Protest

Senior journalist Madhavan Narayanan on Saturday supported the ensuing agaitation of JNU students (#JNUProtest) against fee hike in the hostels. Besides, he also highlited the unique place of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the Indian education system. Narayanan had served in several prestigious national and international media houses such as Reuters, BBC World, Hindustan Times, Economic Times, Business Standard and is presently associated with Firstpost.  

 

