Budget 2020 LIVE: Facts and Perspectives

Today, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union budget for the financial year 2020-21 (Budget 2020-21). This budget is being viewed as the most important budget for the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government because it will set the direction for the economy which is facing economic slowdown and unemployment.

The Live Discourse is an interactive platform where you can share your views on the budget from your individual/sectoral perspective which will be published after required editorial review. Besides, Team Devdiscourse will also update you on news related to Budget 2020-21. (You can also email us at info@devdiscourse.com )

Updated: 01-02-2020 14:01 IST Created: 01-02-2020 10:37 IST

2:01 PMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions. The new tax regime will be optional and the taxpayers will be given the choice to either remain in the old regime with exemptions and deductions or opt for the new reduced tax rate without those exemptions.There are about 100 tax exemptions and deductions, she said that 70 of them are being removed in the new simplified tax regime, while the remaining will be reviewed and examined in due course.

1:47 PMOn the Budget discussion of 2020, Sitharaman proposed to impose a nominal health cess on import of medical equipment.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: I propose to impose a nominal health cess on imports of medical equipment pic.twitter.com/LZWS83NSxo — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

1:38 PMNow the process of allotment of PAN will be easy as government is going to launch a system for instant allotment of PAN.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Govt to further ease process of allotment of PAN. Govt to launch system for instant allotment of PAN on basis of Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/WbDsLvTueU — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

1:34 PMNirmala Sitharaman has extended the date of approval of affordable housing projects for availing tax holiday by one more year.FM Nirmala Sitharaman: In order to promote affordable housing projects, I propose to extend date of approval of affordable housing projects for availing tax holiday by one more year. pic.twitter.com/J9YGGl5qtr — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

1:26 PMIn today's budget discussion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to increase the turnover limit for startups from Rs 25 crores to 100 crores. FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Start-ups are engine of growth. Propose to increase turnover limit for startups from Rs 25 crores to 100 crores. #BudgetSession2020pic.twitter.com/qZzIrzsrcU — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

1:26 PMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new income tax regime rates for individuals as follow:No tax on up to Rs 5 lakh10% for Rs 5-7.5 lakh income15% for Rs 7.5-10 lakh20% for Rs 10-12.5 lakh25% for Rs 12-15 lakhNo change for more than Rs 15 lakh

1:19 PMBig relief in income tax by Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget discussion 2020FM Nirmala Sitharaman: In the proposed regime, those with income between Rs 7.5-10 lakhs can pay tax at 15% against the current 20%. Those with income between Rs 10-12.5 lakhs can pay tax at 20% against 30% — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

1:16 PMRs 99,300 crores has been allocated for the education sector.External commercial borrowings and FDI will be leveraged to improve the education system.Full-fledged degree level online courses will soon be offered by the top educational institutions.New education policy to be announced.Medical colleges to be attached with district hospitals to deal with the shortage of doctors.

1:12 PMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to reduce the income tax FM Nirmala Sitharaman: We propose to bring a personal income tax regime, where income tax rates will be reduced, so now, person earning between Rs 5-7.5 lakhs will be required to pay tax at 10% against current 20%. pic.twitter.com/NTwxGegLt1 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

1:05 PMRs 27,300 cr for industry, commerce developmentRs 27,300 cr for industry, commerce developmentRead @ANI story | https://t.co/4OFvjMZWIwpic.twitter.com/mv0lvmDw9h — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 1, 2020

1:03 PMIndia's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said we have estimated nominal growth of GDP for the year 2020-21.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: We have estimated nominal growth of GDP for the year 2020-21 on the trends available, at 10%. pic.twitter.com/3ah9bB94z6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:58 PMGovernment proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC by initial public offer.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC by initial public offer. #BudgetSession2020pic.twitter.com/j8gAKPXNJ8 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:52 PMSensex down by 35.21 pointsSensex at 40,688.28, down by 35.21 points pic.twitter.com/pao02OBySo — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:48 PMFinance Minister consider clean air as a matter of great concern thus, she had proposed in Budget 2020 to implement plants to ensure clean air.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Clean air is a matter of concern in large cities, propose to encourage states to formulate and implement plans to ensure clean air. Allocation for this purpose is Rs 4,400 crores. #BudgetSession2020pic.twitter.com/L1rPxMB9DW — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:43 PMFinance Minister Sitharaman had discussed the archaeological sites of India to be developed including Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur,Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: 5 archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums -Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur pic.twitter.com/9wl9wk9WXW — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:37 PMAllocation of Rs 9500 crores for senior citizens and "Divyang" said Nirmala Sitharaman today on budget discussion 2020-21 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Enhance allocation of Rs 9500 crores for senior citizens and 'Divyang'. pic.twitter.com/mGamifw8uJ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:32 PMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide 35600 crores for nutrition-related programsFM Sitharaman: I propose to provide Rs 35600 crores for nutrition related programmes for 2020-21. #BudgetSession2020https://t.co/FskjMxvoP0 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:27 PMThe Finance Minister of the nation is soon bringing out a policy to enable the private sector to build Data Centre Parks.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: To soon bring out a policy to enable private sector to build Data Centre Parks in the country pic.twitter.com/mTP5VOsoeN — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:21 PMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to provide 1.7 lakh crores for transport infrastructure in 2020-21Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: I propose to provide Rs 1.7 lakh crores for transport infrastructure in 2020-21. #Budget2020https://t.co/lFfJP3rRtk — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:11 PMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is aiming to complete the Delhi Mumbai Expressway by 2030FM Nirmala Sitharaman - #BudgetSession2020: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023 pic.twitter.com/i9pWLLwIua — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

0:07 PMMarket benchmarks Sensex and Nifty turned cautious in late-morning trade on Saturday as Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament. After gyrating over 450 points in the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 30.84 points, or 0.08 percent, higher at 40,754.33 at 1130 hours.Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 10.35 or 0.09 percent, to 11,972.45.Sensex was trading over 150 points higher ahead of the Budget presentation.Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said fundamentals of the economy were strong and inflation had been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans. She said this Budget is aimed at boosting the income and purchasing power of people.Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, HUL, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Auto. However, PowerGrid, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and ONGC were trading in the red.

0:06 PMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to provide a whopping amount of Rs 27300 crore for development FM Nirmala Sitharaman - #BudgetSession2020: I propose to provide Rs 27300 crore for development for industry and commence for year 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/JK2tBvkT8M — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

11:58 AMViability gap funding window to be set up to cover hospitals, with priority given to aspirational districts that don't have hospitals impaneled under Ayushman Bharat scheme said Nirmala SitharamanFM Nirmala Sitharaman: There is a shortage of qualified medical doctors both general practitioners and specialists; it is proposed to attach a medical college to a district hospital in PPP mode; details of the scheme to be worked out soon. #Budget2020pic.twitter.com/aHQXn0yAgs — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

11:57 AMFM: Entrepreneurship is strength of India. I propose to set up an investment clearance cell that will provided end to end facilitation and support including pre-investment advisory, info on land banks and facilitate clearance at state level

11:48 AMVillage Storage Scheme run by Self Help Groups will provide holding capacity for farmers said Finance Minister Nirmala SitharamanFM Nirmala Sitharaman: For sector comprising agriculture, allied activities, irrigation and rural development, an allocation of Rs 2.83 lakh crores has been made for 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/0v3Di5YfCg — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

11:36 AMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. Krishi Udaan will be launched by MoCA on international and national routes.

11:30 AMDebt comes down to 48.7 percent in March 2019 from 52.2 percent in March 2014 said Nirmala SitharamanFM Nirmala Sitharaman: Central government's debt has come down to 48.7% in March 2019 from 52.2% in March 2014 https://t.co/BlckJrmHEM — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

11:27 AMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2020 in Parliament and said, Our government is committed to the goal of doubling farmers income by 2022

11:16 AMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a statement said, "I pay homage to visionary leader Late Arun Jaitley, the chief architect of Goods and Services Tax. GST has been the most historic of the structural reforms. GST has been gradually maturing into a tax that has integrated the country economically".

11:13 AMFM: Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy; for all minorities, women, and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations

11:08 AMFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins presenting the budget for 2020-21 in Lok Sabha.

10:59 AMThe Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the Budget for the financial year beginning April 1, which may see measures to lift the economy from the worst economic slowdown in 11 years. Before coming to Parliament for presenting her second budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind.Also Read: Cabinet approves Union Budget for 2020-21

01-02-2020 02:01:12 PM

Reduced 'optional' income tax rates but with a twist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions. The new tax regime will be optional and the taxpayers will be given the choice to either remain in the old regime with exemptions and deductions or opt for the new reduced tax rate without those exemptions.

There are about 100 tax exemptions and deductions, she said that 70 of them are being removed in the new simplified tax regime, while the remaining will be reviewed and examined in due course.

01-02-2020 01:47:43 PM

Impose of nominal health cess on import of medical equipment: Sitharaman

On the Budget discussion of 2020, Sitharaman proposed to impose a nominal health cess on import of medical equipment.

01-02-2020 01:38:39 PM

Instant allotment of PAN on basis of Aadhaar: Sitharaman

Now the process of allotment of PAN will be easy as government is going to launch a system for instant allotment of PAN.

01-02-2020 01:34:57 PM

Tax holiday for affordable housing projects by one more year: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman has extended the date of approval of affordable housing projects for availing tax holiday by one more year.

01-02-2020 01:26:55 PM

Start-ups are engine of growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

In today's budget discussion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to increase the turnover limit for startups from Rs 25 crores to 100 crores. 

01-02-2020 01:26:25 PM

Reduced Income tax rates announced

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new income tax regime rates for individuals as follow:

  • No tax on up to Rs 5 lakh
  • 10% for Rs 5-7.5 lakh income
  • 15% for Rs 7.5-10 lakh
  • 20% for Rs 10-12.5 lakh
  • 25% for Rs 12-15 lakh
  • No change for more than Rs 15 lakh
01-02-2020 01:19:47 PM

Those with income between Rs 7.5-10 lakhs can pay tax at 15 percent: Sitharaman

Big relief in income tax by Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget discussion 2020

01-02-2020 01:16:59 PM

Key takeaways for education sector

  • Rs 99,300 crores has been allocated for the education sector.
  • External commercial borrowings and FDI will be leveraged to improve the education system.
  • Full-fledged degree level online courses will soon be offered by the top educational institutions.
  • New education policy to be announced.
  • Medical colleges to be attached with district hospitals to deal with the shortage of doctors.
01-02-2020 01:12:36 PM

Person earning 5-7.5 lakhs will require to pay 10 percent tax: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to reduce the income tax 

01-02-2020 01:05:49 PM

Rs 27,300 crores for industry, commerce development: Sitharaman

Rs 27,300 cr for industry, commerce development

