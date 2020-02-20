Left Menu
Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo: 3rd day on e-cooking, growing solar biz, PAYGo companies & more

The second session titled ‘How to grow an off-grid solar business’ will see eminent speakers like Hillary Miller-Wise, Founder & CEO, Tulaa; Fred Swaniker, Founder & CEO, African Leadership Group; Dan Rosa, CEO and Co-founder, Oolu Solar; Anish Thakkar, Co-founder, Greenlight Planet, etc. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The third and final day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 opens in Nairobi on Thursday, February 20 with many experts from various parts of the world. Here we have some of the major session-titles with the names of a few speakers below.

The previous two days of the ongoing Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 endowed us with knowledge on severe opportunities of off-grid solar products and technology during the peak hours when the world is seriously dealing with multiple issues like energy saving, climate change, global warming etc. The eminent experts from across the globe filled our hearts with business opportunities, application of latest technologies, business developments, functionalities and responsibilities of government bodies, manufacturing products by understanding consumers' needs and values, et al.

Most importantly, we have witnessed the launch of 'Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020' by World Bank Group's Lighting Global Platform and Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA) on the first day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. The report cites many interesting figures, one of which is the off-grid solar industry outshined the goal of 250 million in 2019. The World Bank Group's Lighting Africa program had set a target to reach 250 million people with off-grid solar products by 2030, but the goal has already been achieved ahead of 10 years.

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta was also present on the first day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 to assure his government's support in inseminating the off-grid solar products in Kenya at advanced levels. The Head of State also opined that the Kenyan government in association worth Sh 15 billion with the World Bank intends to improve energy access in 14 countries with low electrification rates.

The final day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 directly commences on the business opportunities and discussing how to coagulate the collaboration of private companies, institutions, public bodies, local manufacturers to ensure unlocking of higher levels of energy access.

The third day's first session starts with a session titled 'Can public institutions present an off-grid business opportunity?' The key speakers for this session are Jem Porcaro, Lead Energy Access Specialist, Sustainable Energy for All; and Ralhan Elahi, Lead Energy Specialist, The World Bank.

The second session titled 'How to grow an off-grid solar business' will see eminent speakers like Hillary Miller-Wise, Founder & CEO, Tulaa; Fred Swaniker, Founder & CEO, African Leadership Group; Dan Rosa, CEO and Co-founder, Oolu Solar; Anish Thakkar, Co-founder, Greenlight Planet, etc. Another session titled 'Unlocking higher levels of energy access: achieving market scale for appliances and productive use' will see renowned speakers such as Jeffrey Prins, Head of Portfolio, IKEA Foundation; Catherine Adelmann, CEO, Fosera; Tony Ssimbwa, Co-founder, Power Trust; Rose Mutiso, CEO and Co-founder, Mawazo Institute, etc.

The science of solar cooking or e-cooking is also a significant topic of the ongoing Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 in Nairobi. One session titled 'Achieving market scale for appliances – e-cooking' has been to the experts like Sam Grant, Director of Clean Energy Access, CLASP; Agnes Kalyonge, CEO and Co-founder, PayGO Energy; Besnik Hyseni, Energy Specialist, The World Bank; Maxwell Garnick, Product Manager, SunCulture, et al.

There are some more sessions which will discuss 'activity to increase the off-grid solar technology and achieve market scale for appliances'. One more session titled 'Quality assurance for modern off-grid energy' will focus mainly on the manufacturers who need to ensure the quality and durability of the latest off-grid products. The importance of PAYGo companies, albeit discussed multiple times in the last days of the conference, will be discussed in a session titled 'Lessons learned from lending to PAYGo companies'.

Stay tuned to Live Discourse to get the live updates from the event.

