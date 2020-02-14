Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 enters final day; stakeholders renew commitment

The market for pay-as-you-go-home solar packages is likely to inflate in the African continent as millions of homes have already commenced utilizing mobile technology to rent low-cost solar panels. A recent report published by Kleos Advisory claims that the UK investors might tap into Africa's USD 24 billion market for off-grid solar power as an investment opportunity.

Finding this excellent opportunity to tap the off-grid solar industry (that makes a lasting economic, social and environmental impact) in Africa, Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA), in association with The World Bank Group's Lighting Global Platform, is slated to launch the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 in Kenya's capital, Nairobi on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The global media platform, Devdiscourse is a media partner of this three-day event.

The Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 will provide a unique podium for knowledge exchange, networking and showcasing off-grid solar products and services. It intends to strengthen the development of the global off-grid solar market contributing to achieve universal energy access by 2030.

Devdiscourse is running this LIVE DISCOURSE to share live updates on the event. This is also an interactive podium where you can share your innovations, techniques, viewpoints, opinions et al in the form of texts, snaps and videos that will be aired after editorial review.