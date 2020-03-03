Centres of Excellence in African Universities: Innovations, Challenges, and Opportunities

Cameroon | Devdiscourse News Desk

A centre of excellence (CoE) in an academic institution often refers to a team set up with a focus on a particular area of research. However, the fourth industrial revolution has widened the scope of CoEs from the issue specific to all-encompassing. This has caused the need for academic transition from inter-disciplinary or multidisciplinary to transdisciplinary CoEs.

Besides, the technology-driven changes are drastic and multi-dimensional which have set up a wave of transition across the industries, sectors, institutions, classes, communities, and societies. In this drastically changing scenario, it is an uphill task to train the younger generation for future jobs.

This Live Discourse is aimed at presenting in-depth analyses of CoEs operating in African universities/ institutions from the perspective of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This is a completely interactive platform where you can also express your views in the form of blogs and opinions.