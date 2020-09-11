Left Menu
Development News Edition

At Jaishankar-Wang meet, Indian side conveyed strong concern over amassing of large number of Chinese troops along LAC: Govt sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 06:15 IST
At Jaishankar-Wang meet, Indian side conveyed strong concern over amassing of large number of Chinese troops along LAC: Govt sources.

At Jaishankar-Wang meet, Indian side conveyed strong concern over amassing of large number of Chinese troops along LAC: Govt sources.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as cluster infections continue

South Korea posted a slight uptick in the daily number of its coronavirus cases on Friday even as infections from a church and a political rally that sparked a second wave of outbreaks ease. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Preventi...

Charges, sanctions revive spectre of Russian interference in US election

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the US president...

Roethlisberger eager to return as Steelers visit Giants

Ben Roethlisberger played in his first NFL game 16 years ago but his nervous meter is ticking higher now after a 12-month absence from the playing field. The quarterback known as Big Ben makes his return to the gridiron on Monday night when...

US will not extend Sept 15 deadline for China's ByteDance to sell TikTok: Trump

Washington US, September 11 ANISputnik There will be no extension of the September 15 deadline imposed by the US government for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell its video-sharing application TikTok or see it closed up in the United Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020