Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

The World Bank Group (WBG), through its Social Policy Department in the People Vertical, working with Regional Directors and the Group Strategy Office, has developed an ambitious strategy to turn social protection into a stronger pathway from poverty to employment and higher incomes. Its Social Protection 500 Million (SP500) Implementation Plan for FY2026–FY2030 aims to provide social protection and employment support to 500 million people by 2030, including at least 250 million women, while strengthening national digital delivery systems in at least 25 countries. The plan comes at a critical time: more than 800 million people live in extreme poverty, another 800 million are only one economic or climate shock away from it, around 2 billion people work in informal or precarious jobs, and approximately 1.6 billion people remain outside social protection systems.

Turning Social Protection Into a Route to Better Jobs

The report's biggest policy message is that governments should no longer see social protection simply as cash assistance for poor households. Instead, income support should become the first stage of a broader pathway toward employment, entrepreneurship and higher productivity.

The plan proposes seven solutions: direct transfers, care services, public works, microenterprise support, labor-market programs, national digital delivery systems and locally led delivery. These interventions can be combined according to each country's needs.

The economic case is significant. Direct transfer programs have reduced extreme poverty by 37 percent, while every US$1 transferred can generate up to US$2.60 in local economic returns. Microenterprise programs combining grants, skills, coaching and market connections have increased monthly incomes by around 15 percent on average.

For governments, this means social spending can be designed not only to reduce immediate hardship but also to strengthen local demand, productivity and employment. Linking public works with roads, irrigation, water systems and other community assets could further connect poverty reduction with longer-term economic development.

Removing the Barriers Keeping Millions Out of Work

Women are particularly important to the strategy because around 700 million women are outside the workforce because of unpaid care responsibilities. Expanding affordable childcare, elderly care, and disability services could free more women to enter the workforce while creating jobs in the care economy.

The report estimates that every US$1 invested in quality childcare could generate US$3-US$7 in anticipated income gains for women. This makes care infrastructure an economic policy issue rather than simply a social service.

Governments can complement these investments with apprenticeships, reskilling, targeted wage subsidies, job-placement services and entrepreneurship support. Development partners can help finance these programs and provide technical expertise, particularly in low-income and fragile countries where fiscal and administrative capacity remains limited.

For private companies, the approach creates opportunities to participate in training, childcare, financial services, digital payments and employment programs. Businesses could also benefit from a larger, better-prepared workforce, particularly where a lack of skills, care services, or job matching prevents companies from filling available positions.

Digital Systems Could Decide Who Gets Help and How Fast

Technology is central to the plan. Governments need social registries, digital payments, grievance mechanisms and case-management systems capable of identifying vulnerable households and connecting them with appropriate services.

Well-developed delivery systems have reached up to three times more people during crises than less-developed systems. This capacity will become increasingly valuable as climate disasters, food-price shocks, conflict and economic disruptions place greater pressure on public finances.

The World Bank therefore wants to strengthen robust national digital delivery systems in at least 25 countries by 2030. For technology companies, financial institutions and payment providers, this could create opportunities to support digital infrastructure and financial inclusion.

But digitalization also carries risks. Governments will need strict rules for privacy, cybersecurity, transparency, and grievance redress. Poorly designed databases could exclude vulnerable people, while weak safeguards could expose sensitive information. Development partners should therefore focus not only on financing technology but also on building institutions capable of governing it responsibly.

A 100-Million-Person Gap Puts Implementation in Focus

The World Bank has already made substantial progress. By June 2026, WBG-supported operations had reached 234 million people across 97 countries through 286 operations, including 128 million women and around 65 million people in fragile and conflict-affected settings. That represents about 47 percent of the overall 500-million target and 51 percent of the target for women.

However, current projections suggest coverage could reach only around 400 million people by 2030, leaving a 100-million-person shortfall. Closing that gap will require governments and development partners to prioritize countries with high poverty, large social-protection gaps, strong government commitment and opportunities to mobilize additional financing.

Low-income and fragile countries may need to prioritize cash transfers, public works and basic delivery systems, while middle-income economies can expand childcare, entrepreneurship and labor-market programs. More advanced economies can focus on integrated employment services and systems that automatically expand support during economic downturns.

For international development institutions, the priority should be building lasting national systems rather than financing isolated projects. For private-sector stakeholders, opportunities exist across digital technology, finance, childcare, training and enterprise development, but investment must be supported by transparent procurement and strong regulation.

Ultimately, 500 million beneficiaries should not become just a numerical target. The real test will be whether governments can convert social protection into lasting economic opportunity, helping vulnerable people withstand shocks, find productive work, build businesses and move toward higher and more secure incomes.