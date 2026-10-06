Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

Somalia's diaspora money reaches far beyond everyday household support, but its protective power depends heavily on the kind of crisis families face. New research finds that remittances are associated with significantly lower multidimensional deprivation and can soften the effects of household-specific emergencies, yet they provide no comparable shield when droughts, floods or price shocks sweep across entire communities.

Published in Economies, "Remittances as Insurance Against Shocks: Evidence from Multidimensional Poverty in Somalia" by Arab Dahir Hassan and Mahat Maalim Ibrahim of Ibn Haldun University examines how private transfers interact with different forms of risk. Using nationally representative 2022 household data, the authors move beyond income poverty to assess simultaneous deprivation in education, health, living conditions and basic services.

The findings sharpen an important development-policy question. Somalia receives substantial financial support from its diaspora, but private money cannot be assumed to perform the same function as social protection, humanitarian assistance or public risk financing. Its strongest insurance role appears where shocks are concentrated within individual households rather than spread across the wider economy.

Three in Four Households Face Multidimensional Poverty

Poverty in Somalia extends across several areas of household welfare at the same time. The analysis estimates that 74.1% of households are multidimensionally poor, while 47.9% are severely poor under the study's primary measure.

The research tracks deprivation across education, health, living standards and services. School attendance, educational attainment, food security, healthcare access, housing quality, cooking fuel, overcrowding, asset ownership, lighting, water and sanitation all contribute to the household deprivation score.

Settlement type reveals an especially severe divide. Multidimensional poverty affects around 67.5% of urban households and 79.5% of rural households, but rises to about 98.8% among nomadic households. Average deprivation is also substantially higher among nomadic communities than among the rest of the population.

Shock exposure compounds those structural deficits. Nearly 69.8% of households experienced a covariate shock during the survey reference period, while household-specific shocks were reported by 6.4%. Remittances reached around 20.2% of households nationally.

These figures place the insurance question at the centre of Somalia's development challenge. Families are not merely coping with occasional emergencies; large shares of the population live with chronic deprivation while also facing recurrent shocks that can damage several dimensions of welfare simultaneously.

Diaspora Transfers Lower Deprivation, but Not All Risk

Households receiving international remittances recorded significantly lower deprivation after demographic, geographic and socioeconomic characteristics were taken into account. In the primary model, remittance receipt was associated with a 4.3-percentage-point reduction in the deprivation score.

Covariate shocks moved welfare in the opposite direction. Exposure to community-wide disruptions was associated with a 2.6-percentage-point increase in deprivation, and the result remained broadly stable across alternative specifications.

Household-specific shocks produced a less straightforward result. Their average association with deprivation was positive but statistically insignificant in the baseline model, meaning the analysis does not support a general claim that every idiosyncratic shock automatically raises measured multidimensional poverty.

Remittance status changes that picture considerably. Among households not receiving remittances, the estimated effect of an idiosyncratic shock was positive. Among recipient households, the estimated relationship turned negative, and the gap between the two groups was statistically significant.

A difference of roughly 5.9 percentage points separated the conditional effects for recipients and non-recipients. The result suggests that international transfers are associated with a substantially weaker deprivation response when illness, death, robbery, eviction or another household-level crisis occurs.

Widespread shocks produced no equivalent insurance effect. Covariate shocks remained positively associated with deprivation among households both with and without remittances, while the difference between those groups was not statistically significant.

So, private transfers appear to work best when need remains concentrated. Once adversity becomes widespread, diaspora support may still provide income to individual families, but the data do not show that it neutralizes the broader welfare damage.

Rural Somalia Shows Where Remittance Insurance Is Strongest

Rural households account for much of the observed buffering effect against household-specific shocks. The interaction between idiosyncratic shocks and remittances was statistically significant in rural areas but not among urban or nomadic households. The concentration makes geographic targeting relevant. Policies designed to improve remittance access cannot assume that the same transmission channels operate equally across settlement types, especially where livelihoods, access to financial services and exposure to shocks differ sharply.

Nomadic households sit at the most severe end of the deprivation spectrum. Nearly all are classified as multidimensionally poor under the primary index, while covariate shock exposure reaches almost 90%. Remittance receipt among nomadic households is also lower than among urban and rural populations.

Educational disadvantage reinforces this vulnerability. Household heads in nomadic communities averaged just 0.3 years of schooling, compared with 1.8 years in rural areas and 2.9 years in urban areas.

Internally displaced households also show substantially higher deprivation in the regression results. Location and displacement therefore remain powerful correlates of welfare even after the analysis accounts for several other household characteristics.

Education emerges as another strong factor. More years of schooling for the household head are associated with lower deprivation, although the authors test carefully for overlap between education variables and the construction of the poverty index itself.

A similar robustness exercise produces an important correction for household size. Its apparent positive relationship with deprivation largely disappears when overcrowding is removed from the index, indicating that the original association mostly reflected the way the measure was constructed rather than an independent resource-pressure effect.

Private Insurance Cannot Replace Public Protection

Somalia's policy challenge is not whether to choose remittances or formal social protection. The evidence points toward different instruments serving different forms of risk. Lower transfer costs, stronger financial inclusion and wider access to mobile money could reinforce a channel that already appears useful when individual households face hardship. Rural households may deserve particular attention because the strongest buffering relationship appears there.

Droughts, floods and widespread price shocks require protection operating at a much larger scale. When many families lose income or resources simultaneously, private networks face a basic constraint: too many recipients may need help at the same time.

Public social protection, humanitarian assistance, contingency financing and early-response mechanisms therefore remain essential. Remittances can complement those systems, but the findings offer no basis for treating diaspora transfers as substitutes for collective protection during widespread crises.

The research also places important limits on causal interpretation. Its cross-sectional design cannot establish whether remittances themselves produce lower poverty, since recipient households may differ from non-recipients in ways that cannot be fully observed.

Transfer information is similarly limited. The survey records whether households receive remittances but not their value or frequency, preventing the researchers from testing whether diaspora support increases after particular shocks or how transfer size affects household resilience.

Shock classification creates another area for future work. Events are categorized as covariate or idiosyncratic according to their type rather than through direct measurement of how many nearby households experienced them. Community-level exposure data would make that distinction much stronger.

Panel surveys could address several of these gaps at once. Following the same households over time would allow researchers to track shocks, changes in remittance flows and movements into or out of multidimensional poverty, providing a stronger basis for identifying causal relationships.

Somalia's experience ultimately points toward a more precise understanding of remittance-led resilience. Diaspora finance can strengthen household coping capacity and appears particularly valuable when adversity is personal or localized. Its reach narrows sharply when the shock becomes collective.

Development strategies built around remittances should therefore focus less on the sheer volume of money crossing borders and more on the risks those flows can realistically absorb. Household emergencies may be partially insurable through private networks; systemic crises still demand institutions capable of protecting entire populations.