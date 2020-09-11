Left Menu
Industrial production declines by 10.4 per cent in July: Govt data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:58 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Latest News

PM to dedicate 3 projects related to petroleum sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three key projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar through video conference on Sunday, his office said.&#160; The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-H...

Delhi records over 4K new COVID-19 cases for third successive day, tally 2,09,748

Delhi recorded 4,266 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to over 2.09 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 4,687, authorities said. The total number of cases in the national capital stands at 2,09,748.This is the third success...

CARE Ratings projects sharper GDP contraction of 8-8.2 pc for FY21

Domestic rating agency CARE Ratings said the countrys economy is likely to see a sharper contraction of 8-8.2 per cent in the current financial year compared to a decline of 6.4 per cent it had projected earlier. We have further revised dow...

PM persuaded people to fight against coronavirus: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi persuaded the people of the country to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Shah, the Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar, inaugurated or performed ground-breaking c...
