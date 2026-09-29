Lukashenko proposes US join Belarus-Gazprom fertilizer project, Belta reports

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 15:18 IST
Lukashenko proposes US join Belarus-Gazprom fertilizer project, Belta reports

Belarusian President Alexander ​Lukashenko said on ‌Tuesday he ​had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin that Gazprom would take part in ‌a project to build a nitrogen fertiliser plant in Belarus, and proposed involving the United States, state news agency Belta ‌reported.

Belarus, a close Russian ally, has sought to improve ‌ties with Washington after years of isolation and Western sanctions. Contacts between Minsk and the administration of US President Donald Trump have intensified ⁠since ​2025. Lukashenko said ⁠he and Putin had agreed to build the plant and that a ⁠site had already been selected. "We should make an offer to ​the Americans. They want fertilisers, including nitrogen fertilisers, so please, ⁠let’s build it together, using your (US) technology," he was quoted as ⁠saying.

"If ​not, we’ll build it with Gazprom, with the Russians, and sell the finished product," he said. President Donald ⁠Trump said on Monday that Washington was working on a deal ⁠to ⁠purchase potash fertiliser from Belarus for less than the US currently pays to Canada.

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