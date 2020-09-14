Left Menu
Wholesale price inflation rises 0.16 pc in August, against (-) 0.58 pc in July: Govt data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:38 IST
AIPEF urges MPs to oppose Electricity Amendment Bill

All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF has urged all Members of Parliament to oppose the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. The Electricity Amendment Bill 2020&#160;is expected to be introduced in Parliament in the current Monsoon sessio...

Crowded Marseille soccer celebrations condemned by French minister

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin criticised on Monday Olympique Marseilles OM fans for celebrating en masse on the streets of the city after Marseille beat Paris Saint Germain PSG, given the risks from the COVID-19 virus in France. ...

Wholesale inflation rises to 0.16 pc m-o-m in August

The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index WPI increased to 0.16 per cent in August as compared to 1.17 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year, the government said on Monday. It was at minus 0.58 per cent ...

Jarwin, Vander Esch among injured Cowboys

The effects of the Dallas Cowboys loss to the host Los Angeles Rams are likely to have lasting consequences because of injuries to several players. Blake Jarwin, the starting tight end, left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarte...
