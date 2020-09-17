These farm sector reforms to provide new opportunities to farmers to sell their produce, lead to increased profits for them: PM Modi.

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
In a virtual briefing on the humanitarian impact of continued degradation, peace and security, the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification UNCCD, Ibrahim Thiaw, reminded the Council that environmental protection w...
Welcoming the passage of two bills related to the farm sector in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the legislation will empower farmers and have a colossal impact on the future of agriculture in the countr...
The direct flight from the NSCBI Airport here to London under the Vande Bharat Mission VBM for repatriation of stranded people, could not be operated on Thursday owing to last-minute non-availability of slot at the Heathrow airport in the U...
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday asked Mumbai residents not to panic over issuance of prohibitory orders in the city. No new restrictions have been imposed, he assured.Thackeray tweeted this after the Mumbai police...