SC quashes notification of NLSIU Bengaluru for holding separate entrance exam for admission in its LLB course.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
MUMBAI, India, Sept. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Leadership by example, empathy, agility, creativity and rapid technological adoption are key to winning in todays VUCA environment, shared Indias top CEOs at the 2020 India Edition of House of Ros...
Left-hander Tyler Anderson rebounded from an early ejection in his last start to pitch into the sixth inning and the visiting San Francisco Giants vented five games worth of frustration on the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon, whipping...
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday endorsed Donald Trump in his reelection bid for the U.S. presidency, saying his rival Democrats have forced moral imperialism on the world that illiberal leaders like himself reject.We root fo...
SC says entrance exam of NLSIU Bengaluru stands cancelled, directs admissions in national law universities be conducted as per CLAT-2020....