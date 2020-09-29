Left Menu
Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality: IAF Chief Bhadauria on situation in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:12 IST
Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Odisha: 3,067 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 3,067 new COVID-19 cases, 4,014 recoveries, and 15 deaths were reported in Odisha till September 28, according to State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rise to 2,15,676 including 1,77,585 rec...

‘Eyes and ears’ of UN Human Rights Council facing funding crisis

In an appeal for Member States to help, they said that financing their work adequately had been a concern for several years, and that the COVID-19 crisis had made their work even more difficult.UN experts voice concerns about impact of UN...

Australia expects La Nina to bring wetter than usual end to 2020

Australias weather bureau expects a wetter than usual end to the year across the countrys north and east, it said on Tuesday, benefiting grain growers after years of tinder-dry conditions and bringing a respite for fire officials. The Burea...

Brother of S.Korean slain by North rebuffs accusation he tried to defect

The brother of the South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean soldiers at sea last week rejected the governments claim on Tuesday that the man had expressed his willingness to defect to the soldiers. The death of the official, w...
