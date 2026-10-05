Tennis-Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 15:44 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ​overcame early wobbles on ​his serve to ‌outclass fellow ​Spaniard Jaume Munar 5-7 6-3 6-1 and reach the Japan Open ‌final on Monday, taking a step towards his first singles title after his comeback from a wrist injury. Alcaraz completed ‌the career Grand Slam by capturing the Australian ‌Open title in February but sustained the injury two months later, and he only returned at the US Open, where a ⁠quarter-final ​run hinted at ⁠a swift return to form.

The 23-year-old, who moved through the ⁠gears during Team Europe's triumphant Laver Cup campaign last month, ​was cruising against Munar in Tokyo at 5-4 before ⁠gifting the opening set to his opponent with two shaky service ⁠games. After ​a sluggish start to the next set, Alcaraz raised his level to force a decider and ⁠the seven-times major champion wore Munar down with stunning shot-making ⁠to ⁠set up a title clash with either Jiri Lehecka or Valentin Vacherot on Tuesday.

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