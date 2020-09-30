Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri case verdict: CBI Judge S K Yadav arrives in court.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:33 IST
Babri case verdict: CBI Judge S K Yadav arrives in court.

Babri case verdict: CBI Judge S K Yadav arrives in court.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

30 candidates including Gurpreet Sandhu to attend first-ever online goalkeeping introductory certificate course

Arjuna awardee Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will take part in the first-ever online goalkeeping introductory course next month. The three-day course will kick-off on October 2. Thirty selected candidates from 200-odd applicants will take part in t...

Survey: China's factory, export activity gain in September

Chinas factory activity accelerated in September, adding to a gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a government survey showed Wednesday. A monthly purchasing managers index issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution

U.S. equity futures fell and safer assets like the yen and dollar found buyers on Wednesday after a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys gave a boost to Chinese shares.President Don...

Housing sales fall 46 pc in July-Sep; 57 pc in Jan-Sep on low demand amid COVID: Report

Indias top seven cities witnessed a 46 percent drop in sales of residential properties during the July-September quarter at 29,520 units, amid muted demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock. Housing sale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020