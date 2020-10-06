Govt approves 16 proposals entailing Rs 11k cr investments to make mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh cr in 5 yrs: Statement.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
KERBALA, Iraq, Oct 6 - Iraqi protesters clashed with security forces outside a holy Shiite Muslim shrine in the southern city of Kerbala on Tuesday causing injuries to several people, a Reuters reporter said. The protesters were commemorati...
Democrat Joe Biden is expanding his ad buys into every corner of Ohio as early voting begins Tuesday, signaling his campaigns growing hopes that a state Donald Trump won easily four years ago may be within the former vice presidents grasp. ...
Leading mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance has disbursed Rs 2,115 crore worth of subsidies to its customers under the credit-linked subsidy scheme CLSS as part of PM Awas Yojana since its inception in 2017, a top company official said. Und...
Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters Tuesday took out a tractor protest march against the three recently enacted Central farm legislations, terming them anti-farmer and demanding their withdrawal. The protest march was part of a Maha...