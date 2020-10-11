Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt did more for villagers in 6 years than what was done in earlier 6 decades, PM says, refers to schemes to open bank accounts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 12:15 IST
Govt did more for villagers in 6 years than what was done in earlier 6 decades, PM says, refers to schemes to open bank accounts.

Govt did more for villagers in 6 years than what was done in earlier 6 decades, PM says, refers to schemes to open bank accounts.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea eases social distancing curbs amid COVID-19 downtrend

South Korea said on Sunday it will begin social distancing rules on Monday, allowing the reopening of nightly entertainment facilities and sports fixtures, as new coronavirus cases have been edging lower in recent weeks.Daily infections of ...

Elle King, boyfriend Dan Tooker are engaged

Singer Elle King and her boyfriend, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, have got engaged after a year of dating. King took to Instagram to share the news and revealed that they both proposed to each other while celebrating their one-year anniversary ...

Temple priest shot at in UP's Gonda, Case registered against four persons

A case has been registered against four people after a temple priest was allegedly shot at in Itia Thok, according to Gonda police on Sunday. A temple priest was shot last night at a village in Itia Thok, Gonda. He was admitted to a hospita...

Shiv Sena to contest around 50 seats in Bihar: Anil Desai

Mumbai, Oct 11 PTIThe Shiv Sena is going to contest around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, party MP Anil Desai said on Sunday. Talking to PTI, Desai said the Shiv Sena does not have an alliance with any party for polls in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020