We reaffirmed our commitment to peace and security in Indo-Pacific region: Rajnath after Indo-US 2+2 talks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:26 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Latest News

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians killed or wounded in 2020 - UN

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first nine months of the year as heavy fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents rages on despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said on Tuesday. From Ja...

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra ...

FACTBOX-Wall Street banks and their staff are leaning left

Wall Street banks and their employees have been leaning left in recent years, increasing the proportion of cash allocated to Democrats.Some of that has been prompted by the industrys bid to rebuild the bipartisan support it enjoyed before t...

Pandemic transforms some Americans into voting rights activists in raft of lawsuits

Fear of the novel coronavirus has cast some Americans into an unfamiliar role litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures.For Regina Root, 53, the journey to suing Virginias election officials began during the...
