Why Eastern Europe’s Carbon Future Depends on Cleaner Energy, Not Economic Uncertainty

Economic uncertainty can change the decisions people make about spending, the investments businesses approve, and the energy governments choose to keep their countries running. Does that uncertainty leave a clear mark on carbon emissions?

A study published in Economies, titled "Does Global Economic Uncertainty Matter for Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Central and Eastern Europe? Evidence from Linear and Asymmetric Dynamic Panel Models," explores this question across ten countries. Its clearest finding concerns energy consumption: the connection between energy use and emissions is much more consistent than the connection between global uncertainty and emissions.

The research offers a useful reminder that a crisis-related drop in pollution does not necessarily mean an economy is becoming cleaner, and a weak statistical result does not mean a country is protected from economic shocks.

Ten Countries, Two Measures of Uncertainty

The researchers examined annual data from 1997 to 2024 for Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, bringing together economies with different industrial histories, energy supplies, and progress toward cleaner production.

Their dataset contained 277 country-year observations, with three missing entries because 2024 energy-use figures were unavailable for Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania. The researchers left those gaps unfilled. The analysis measured carbon dioxide emissions per person from fossil fuels and industrial sources, including cement production and flaring, excluding emissions from land-use changes. It included primary energy consumption and real income per person to examine how these factors relate to emissions.

The Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index draws on newspaper coverage of economic policy uncertainty across major economies. The World Uncertainty Index uses Economist Intelligence Unit country reports to capture broader economic, political, financial, and institutional uncertainty.

Neither directly measures geopolitical risk or uncertainty about climate policy, so the research cannot isolate the emissions effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war and COVID-19 provide context for periods of heightened uncertainty.

The researchers compared models that allow countries to have different long-term relationships with models that assume shared long-term relationships, separating immediate responses from longer-lasting patterns and testing whether rising and falling uncertainty produce different results.

Economic Shocks Leave an Unclear Carbon Footprint

Businesses postponing production or households cutting spending may reduce energy demand, creating a temporary fall in emissions that comes from weaker economic activity rather than cleaner technology. Companies could postpone renewable energy projects, struggle to obtain financing, or choose cheaper fossil fuels; governments facing financial pressure could weaken environmental enforcement. These are possible explanations discussed in the paper, rather than mechanisms demonstrated by its analysis.

The models allowing different national relationships and accounting for shared shocks found no statistically reliable average effect of either uncertainty index on regional emissions, in the short or long term. Models assuming common long-term relationships detected a small short-term increase in emissions as uncertainty rose, but their linear versions found no lasting effect. One model separating increases from decreases found a small long-term emissions decline associated with rising broader uncertainty, illustrating how individual findings depend on the chosen assumptions.

Individual countries showed links in opposite directions, which could cancel each other out in the regional average. After stricter checks to reduce the chance of misleading findings, only Estonia showed a statistically reliable long-term link with economic policy uncertainty. No country showed a reliable long-term link with broader uncertainty.

Energy Use Matters More Than a Shared Income Threshold

Energy consumption produced the most consistent result across the main models: higher energy use was associated with higher emissions, with long-term estimates generally close to or above a one-for-one percentage relationship. In the main asymmetric models, a 1% increase in energy consumption was associated with roughly 0.9% to 1.2% higher emissions over the long term.

Part of this connection comes from the way emissions arise through fossil fuel combustion, making it an expected relationship rather than a newly proven cause. Primary energy consumption includes fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables, and the models cannot separate their individual contributions. The result does not mean every energy source has the same environmental impact.

The research examined the Environmental Kuznets Curve, the idea that emissions initially rise with income and start falling after an economy reaches a certain level of prosperity. Models imposing common long-term relationships supported an inverted-U pattern, with estimated turning points between about US$5,810 and US$6,863 per person in constant 2015 prices. Around 88% to 94% of observations were already above those thresholds, leaving relatively little evidence for the initial rising portion.

Models allowing different national relationships did not provide reliable support for this curve. Economic growth alone cannot be expected to deliver cleaner outcomes at one shared income threshold. Estimated adjustment speeds differed substantially between modelling approaches, reinforcing how strongly conclusions about the pace of change depend on the assumptions used.

Cleaner Energy Needs Protection During Uncertain Times

The authors recommend protecting green finance, public co-financing, environmental enforcement, and approvals for low-carbon infrastructure during uncertain periods. These recommendations address potential investment disruptions; the study does not prove each proposed policy's effectiveness.

European coordination can support stable climate goals, financing, carbon-price signals, and cross-border infrastructure. National policies need to reflect local fuel dependence, grid conditions, public finances, and the costs households face during the transition. Annual observations can miss brief responses, aggregate energy figures conceal changes in fuel composition, and the models omit factors such as institutional quality, emissions trading prices, import dependence, and environmental policy strength.

Shared economic patterns overlap strongly with the uncertainty indicators, leaving limited independent variation for estimating their effects, especially for economic policy uncertainty. Failure to detect a reliable relationship does not establish that the true effect is zero or that the region is resilient.

Longer datasets, more frequent observations, and separate analyses of countries, sectors, and energy sources could clarify those effects. The evidence available here points toward a practical priority: reducing the carbon intensity of everyday energy use and keeping that work moving through periods of economic instability.