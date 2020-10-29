Output of eight core sector industries contracts 0.8 pc in Sep: Govt data.

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Delhi High Court order which had directed all undertrial prisoners whose bail period was extended due to the COVID-19 lockdown to surrender in a phased manner between November 2-13. A bench of Justic...
A court in Mumbai on Thursday asked the police to initiate an inquiry against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sisterRangoli Chandel for allegedly posting hateful and derogatory statements against a particular community on social media. Metropo...
The Bihar Police conducted a flag march in Munger on Thursday after a mob vandalised the office of Sub Divisional Officer SDO and Superintendent of Police SP while protesting against a mans death during Durga idol immersion clashes on Octob...
British Labour leader Keir Starmer on Thursday apologised for his partys failure to deal with anti-semitism in its ranks after an official report said it was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination. The Equality and Human Rig...