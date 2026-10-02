Swedish opposition leader gets second chance to form government
Sweden's parliament speaker on Friday asked Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson to again try to form a new government, despite her saying on Monday she was unable to secure enough backing to do so.
Andersson's announcement on Monday followed the Left Party's decision over the weekend to back a Moderate Party candidate for parliament speaker, which she said had undercut her attempt to build a government. Andersson is due to report back to the speaker by October 12, either by replying or asking for an extension.