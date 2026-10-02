Swedish opposition leader gets second chance to form government

‌Sweden's parliament ​speaker on Friday asked Social Democrat ‌leader Magdalena Andersson to again try to form a new government, despite ‌her saying on Monday she was ‌unable to secure enough backing to do so.

Andersson's announcement on Monday followed ⁠the ​Left ⁠Party's decision over the weekend to back ⁠a Moderate Party candidate for parliament ​speaker, which she said had undercut ⁠her attempt to build a government. Andersson ⁠is ​due to report back to the speaker by October 12, ⁠either by replying or asking for ⁠an ⁠extension.