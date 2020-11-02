Centre has okayed Delhi govt's proposal over new industrial areas and issued notification; this will be historic step: CM Kejriwal.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
A wave of COVID curbs has prompted resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner.DEATHS A...
GE Power India on Monday said it has received a letter of award to supply NOx reduction system worth Rs 12.78 crore to NTPCs Barauni thermal power plant. The project will help the power plant comply with the governments initiative to reduce...
Rangers have suspended Jordan Jones and George Edmundson after the pair breached COVID-19 regulations by attending a party, the Scottish Premiership club said on Monday. Jones and Edmundson have been placed in self isolation for 14 days aft...
Serbia coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he would be in charge of next weeks Euro 2020 playoff at home to Scotland despite a one-match touchline ban handed out by UEFA for the teams late arrival for a Nations League clash last month. I will be ...