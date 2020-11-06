The governor is working within constitutional limits, words used against him are unacceptable : Shah at press meet.

... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
The Centre has asked states to further expand the new-age courses across their respective training centres to skill and upskill the youth, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said on Friday. The aim is to keep in pace wit...
State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 55.3 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 517 crore in the second quarter ended September. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 333 crore in the three months ended June 2020.It had a n...
Malaysias government proposed a larger national budget in 2021 on Friday to help the coronavirus-hit economy rebound by up to 7.5 and provide increased handouts for the poor. The budget is the first by the unelected government of Prime Mini...
The Orang National Park, became the third National Park in Assam after Manas and Kaziranga, to reopen for both domestic and international visitors with strict COVID-19 protocols on Friday. Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklaba...