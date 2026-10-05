Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, October 4
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: FOOTBALL
NFL Commanders QB Marcus Mariota injured vs. Colts
Tce Washington Commanders lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a right knee injury in the first quarter of their 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-IND-INACTIVES, Field Level Media
Report: Steelers DL Derrick Harmon (knee) to miss multiple weeks Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury, NFL Network reported on Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-HARMON, Field Level Media Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) injured vs. Rams
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sustained a hamstring injury on his second carry of Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-BARKLEY, Field Level Media
Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Rams Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-LAR-INACTIVES, Field Level Media Report: TE Sam LaPorta, Lions halt contract talks
Tight end Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions have halted talks on a contract extension, NFL Network reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-LAPORTA, Field Level Media
ALSO: Injury notebook. A collection of Sunday NFL injuries.
Today’s games Indianapolis vs. Washington in London, 9:30 a.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 8:20 p.m. NCAA FOOTBALL
Top 5 unchanged in latest AP poll Texas and Georgia remain 1-2 in the AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL-, Field Level Media Colorado State DC out after mid-game demotion
The in-game decision by Colorado State head coach Jim Mora on Saturday to change defensive play-callers led to the dismissal of the Rams' defensive coordinator. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-CSU-SUMMERS-STAFF, Field Level Media
BASEBALL MLB
Today’s games NLDS G2: San Diego at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
NLDS G2: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews
ALDS G2: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5 p.m. ALDS G2: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
BASKETBALL WNBA
Valkyries' Janelle Salaun unanimous choice as Sixth Player of Year Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun was unanimously selected as the 2026 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, the league announced Sunday.
BASKETBALL-WNBA-GSV-SALAUN, Field Level Media Today’s games
Semis, Game 1: New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m. Semis, Game 1: Las Vegas at Golden State, 4 p.m.
HOCKEY NHL
Former NHL defenseman, captain Lyle Odelein dies at 58 Lyle Odelein, the inaugural captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets and a former Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 58.
HOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-MTL, Field Level Media Today’s games
Winnipeg at Detroit, 1 p.m. Utah at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
GOLF PGA
Today’s event Bank of Utah Championship
LPGA Today’s event
Lotte Championship CHAMPIONS
Today’s event Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic
TENNIS ATP
Today’s events Tokyo; Beijing
WTA Today’s event
Beijing MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Today’s event
NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m. FORMULA 1
Today’s event F1 -- Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
ESPORTS Today’s events
LoL -- Demacia Cup Global Invitational CS2 -- ESL Pro League Season 24 at Katowice, Poland
LoL -- League Championship Series Summer - - - -