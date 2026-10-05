Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, October 4

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: FOOTBALL

NFL Commanders QB Marcus Mariota injured vs. Colts

Tce ​Washington Commanders lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a right knee injury ​in the first quarter of their 30-13 loss to ‌the ​Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-IND-INACTIVES, Field Level Media

Report: Steelers DL Derrick Harmon (knee) to miss multiple weeks Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-HARMON, Field Level ‌Media Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) injured vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sustained a hamstring injury on his second carry of Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-BARKLEY, Field Level Media

Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Rams Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Los ‌Angeles Rams.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-LAR-INACTIVES, Field Level Media Report: TE Sam LaPorta, Lions halt contract talks

Tight end Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions have halted talks on a contract ‌extension, NFL Network reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-LAPORTA, Field Level Media

ALSO: Injury notebook. A collection of Sunday NFL injuries.

Today’s games Indianapolis vs. Washington in London, 9:30 a.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City ⁠at Las ​Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:25 ⁠p.m. L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 8:20 p.m. NCAA FOOTBALL

Top 5 unchanged in latest AP poll Texas and Georgia remain 1-2 in the AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL-, Field Level Media Colorado ⁠State DC out after mid-game demotion

The in-game decision by Colorado State head coach Jim Mora on Saturday to change defensive play-callers led to the dismissal of the Rams' defensive coordinator. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-CSU-SUMMERS-STAFF, ​Field Level Media

BASEBALL MLB

Today’s games NLDS G2: San Diego at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

NLDS G2: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews

ALDS G2: Chicago White Sox at ⁠Cleveland, 5 p.m. ALDS G2: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL WNBA

Valkyries' Janelle Salaun unanimous choice as Sixth Player of Year Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun was unanimously selected as the 2026 WNBA Sixth Player ⁠of ​the Year, the league announced Sunday.

BASKETBALL-WNBA-GSV-SALAUN, Field Level Media Today’s games

Semis, Game 1: New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m. Semis, Game 1: Las Vegas at Golden State, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY NHL

Former NHL defenseman, captain Lyle Odelein dies at 58 Lyle Odelein, the inaugural captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets and a former Stanley Cup champion with the ⁠Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 58.

HOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-MTL, Field Level Media Today’s games

Winnipeg at Detroit, 1 p.m. Utah at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Calgary at ⁠Seattle, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Tomorrow’s ⁠previews

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

GOLF PGA

Today’s event Bank of Utah Championship

LPGA Today’s event

Lotte Championship CHAMPIONS

Today’s event Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

TENNIS ATP

Today’s events Tokyo; Beijing

WTA Today’s event

Beijing MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Today’s event

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, 5:30 ‌p.m. FORMULA 1

Today’s event F1 -- Bahrain Grand ‌Prix in Malaysia

ESPORTS Today’s events

LoL -- Demacia Cup Global Invitational CS2 -- ESL Pro League Season 24 ​at Katowice, Poland

LoL -- League Championship Series Summer - - - -