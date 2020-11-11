Maharashtra reports 4,907 new COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 17,31,833; 125 deaths push toll to 45,560: state health department.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
A Nigerian national was arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping a man of over Rs 5 lakh through Facebook. According to police, one Onuorah Donatus Jideoffor 28 duped the victim of Rs 5.16 lakh on the pretext of paying Customs charges for a g...
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday approved the establishment of Presidents Chair of Excellence on National Security at the National Defence College NDC, the Defence Ministry said. Colleges and universities across the world have Chairs ...
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Thane on Wednesday arrested a government official from Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to raise objections over some audit reports. Based on a complaint, the ACB caught De...
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurzs Cabinet on Wednesday agreed on a wide range of anti-terrorism measures meant to plug perceived security flaws identified after a deadly attack by an Islamic extremist in Vienna last week. The proposals in...